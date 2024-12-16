International
No Final Decisions Made on Future of Russian Military Bases in Syria - Kremlin
No Final Decisions Made on Future of Russian Military Bases in Syria - Kremlin
There are no final decisions regarding Russian military bases in Syria, and this will be determined during dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"There are no final decisions on this issue right now. We are in contact with representatives of those forces that are currently controlling the situation in the country, and all this will be determined during the dialogue," Peskov said, answering the question whether a decision has been made on the future of Russian military bases in Syria.Syria's armed opposition captured the Syrian capital of Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Assad had stepped down as president after holding negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no final decisions regarding Russian military bases in Syria, and this will be determined during dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"There are no final decisions on this issue right now. We are in contact with representatives of those forces that are currently controlling the situation in the country, and all this will be determined during the dialogue," Peskov said, answering the question whether a decision has been made on the future of Russian military bases in Syria.
Syria's armed opposition captured the Syrian capital of Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Assad had stepped down as president after holding negotiations with participants in the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10.
