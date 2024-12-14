https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/opposition-factions-lack-shared-vision-of-syrias-future---syrian-democratic-forces--1121162683.html

Opposition Factions Lack Shared Vision of Syria's Future - Syrian Democratic Forces

Armed groups comprising Syria's opposition forces have no shared vision of the country's political future after achieving the common goal of overthrowing President Bashar Assad, a high-ranking member of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham will be running political processes in Damascus through a transitional government for a period of three months. A number of paramilitary forces have agreed to overthrow the regime, but they disagree on what the new system of governance in Syria should be," Abdelsalam Ahmad said. Syria's armed opposition captured the capital of Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Bashar Assad, who ruled the country for 14 years, stepped down as president and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10. He announced later that the interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.

