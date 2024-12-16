https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/syrian-kurds-call-for-nationwide-ceasefire-and-dialogue-in-syria-1121191841.html

Syrian Kurds Call for Nationwide Ceasefire and Dialogue in Syria

The Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria called on Monday for an end to all fighting in the country and the start of a comprehensive national dialogue.

"We call for an end to military operations over the entire Syrian territory in order to start a constructive, comprehensive national dialogue," the statement read. The Kurdish administration reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in coordination with the US-led military coalition and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Cooperation between the Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria and the interim government in Damascus will serve the interests of all Syrians and help successfully conclude this challenging period, the statement added. Abdel Salam Ahmad, a high-ranking SDF official, told Sputnik over the weekend that the new administration had made no contact with the Kurdish authority. He said he was concerned that the Libyan scenario could replay itself in Syria, given the disagreements within the armed Syrian opposition over the vision for the country's future. Syria's armed opposition captured the Syrian capital of Damascus on December 8. Russian officials said that Assad stepped down as president after holding negotiations with participants of the Syrian conflict and left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10. He announced later that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.

