https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/trump-says-zelensky-should-be-prepared-to-make-deal-to-end-ukraine-conflict-1121192915.html
Trump Says Zelensky Should be Prepared to Make Deal to End Ukraine Conflict
Trump Says Zelensky Should be Prepared to Make Deal to End Ukraine Conflict
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky should be prepared to make a deal to end the conflict.
2024-12-16T18:57+0000
2024-12-16T18:57+0000
2024-12-16T18:57+0000
americas
donald trump
us
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108220358_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d262371e8e2d80cb29f3b33ee76e7801.jpg
"He should be prepared to make a deal," Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago.Trump added that his team is going to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky about ending the conflict in Ukraine."We'll be talking to President Putin, and we'll be talking to Zelensky and representatives from Ukraine," Trump told reporters.Trump also mentioned that during the reopening of Notre Dame in Paris he had been approached by Zelensky."He would like to have peace. He wants peace," Trump said.Trump added he might reverse the decision by the Biden administration to allow Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles for strikes deep into Russia, calling it a “bad thing”.When asked if he would reverse the decision made by incumbent US president Joe Biden, whose presidential term is due to end in January, Trump said “I might”.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/kremlin-on-readiness-of-trumps-team-to-discuss-ceasefire-it-is-not-in-charge-yet-1121186069.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108220358_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3afeb2142b945b355e79a5e4e8045b86.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, vladimir putin, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russia
donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, vladimir putin, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russia
Trump Says Zelensky Should be Prepared to Make Deal to End Ukraine Conflict
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky should be prepared to make a deal to end the conflict.
"He should be prepared to make a deal," Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump added that his team is going to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky about ending the conflict in Ukraine.
"We'll be talking to President Putin, and we'll be talking to Zelensky and representatives from Ukraine," Trump told reporters.
Trump also mentioned that during the reopening of Notre Dame in Paris he had been approached by Zelensky.
"He would like to have peace. He wants peace," Trump said.
Trump added he might reverse the decision by the Biden administration to allow Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles for strikes deep into Russia, calling it a “bad thing”.
When asked if he would reverse the decision made by incumbent US president Joe Biden, whose presidential term is due to end in January, Trump said “I might”.