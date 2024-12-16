https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/kremlin-on-readiness-of-trumps-team-to-discuss-ceasefire-it-is-not-in-charge-yet-1121186069.html

Kremlin on Trump Team’s Readiness to Discuss Ukraine Truce: ‘They’re Not in White House Yet’

Kremlin on Trump Team’s Readiness to Discuss Ukraine Truce: ‘They’re Not in White House Yet’

Sputnik International

US President-elect Donald Trump's team is not yet in charge of the White House, Joe Biden's team is there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports that Trump's team is ready to discuss Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

2024-12-16T09:50+0000

2024-12-16T09:50+0000

2024-12-16T10:24+0000

world

dmitry peskov

donald trump

joe biden

ukraine

russia

kursk

russian defense ministry

white house

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116353549_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_08a87ed6cfd04b0a5dcb1662cf5e9d57.jpg

On Sunday, Trump's pick for national security adviser, Michael Waltz, said that the president-elect's team will review Orban's proposal regarding a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine. Currently it is premature to talk about deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia is ready to resume negotiations on Ukraine on the basis of the Istanbul agreements, the spokesman recalled.Last week, media reported that European leaders plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss peace plans and the potential deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.Dmitry Peskov said that the question of the alleged killed North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region should be asked to the Russian Defense Ministry.Russian President Vladimir Putin will address an extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board on Monday and will hear a report from Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Dmitry Peskov said."Today is a rather tense, eventful day for the head of state. We expect that an extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board will begin in about an hour. The president will speak, and the defense minister's report will also be heard," Peskov told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/foreign-peacekeepers-in-ukraine-european-politicians-are-at-loggerheads-1121161340.html

ukraine

russia

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president-elect donald trump, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, discuss ceasefire, hungarian prime minister viktor orban