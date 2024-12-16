https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/kremlin-on-readiness-of-trumps-team-to-discuss-ceasefire-it-is-not-in-charge-yet-1121186069.html
Kremlin on Trump Team’s Readiness to Discuss Ukraine Truce: ‘They’re Not in White House Yet’
Kremlin on Trump Team’s Readiness to Discuss Ukraine Truce: ‘They’re Not in White House Yet’
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump's team is not yet in charge of the White House, Joe Biden's team is there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports that Trump's team is ready to discuss Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
2024-12-16T09:50+0000
2024-12-16T09:50+0000
2024-12-16T10:24+0000
world
dmitry peskov
donald trump
joe biden
ukraine
russia
kursk
russian defense ministry
white house
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116353549_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_08a87ed6cfd04b0a5dcb1662cf5e9d57.jpg
On Sunday, Trump's pick for national security adviser, Michael Waltz, said that the president-elect's team will review Orban's proposal regarding a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine. Currently it is premature to talk about deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia is ready to resume negotiations on Ukraine on the basis of the Istanbul agreements, the spokesman recalled.Last week, media reported that European leaders plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss peace plans and the potential deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.Dmitry Peskov said that the question of the alleged killed North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region should be asked to the Russian Defense Ministry.Russian President Vladimir Putin will address an extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board on Monday and will hear a report from Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Dmitry Peskov said."Today is a rather tense, eventful day for the head of state. We expect that an extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board will begin in about an hour. The president will speak, and the defense minister's report will also be heard," Peskov told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/foreign-peacekeepers-in-ukraine-european-politicians-are-at-loggerheads-1121161340.html
ukraine
russia
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116353549_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96f8b8469d300c9130f816a93373b94a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president-elect donald trump, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, discuss ceasefire, hungarian prime minister viktor orban
us president-elect donald trump, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, discuss ceasefire, hungarian prime minister viktor orban
Kremlin on Trump Team’s Readiness to Discuss Ukraine Truce: ‘They’re Not in White House Yet’
09:50 GMT 16.12.2024 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 16.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump's team is not yet in charge of the White House, Joe Biden's team is there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports that Trump's team is ready to discuss Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
On Sunday, Trump's pick for national security adviser, Michael Waltz, said that the president-elect's team will review Orban's proposal regarding a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine
.
"Trump's team, first of all, is not in charge of the White House now. That is the first thing. Biden's team is in the White House now," Peskov told reporters.
Currently it is premature to talk about deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.
"It is premature to talk about peacekeepers now," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is ready to resume negotiations on Ukraine
on the basis of the Istanbul agreements, the spokesman recalled.
Last week, media reported that European leaders plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss peace plans and the potential deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.
Dmitry Peskov said that the question of the alleged killed North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region should be asked to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"This is a question for the Ministry of Defense," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether the Kremlin could comment on a statement by Ukraine's military intelligence about the discovery of allegedly 30 dead North Korean servicepeople in the Kursk Region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will address an extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board on Monday and will hear a report from Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Today is a rather tense, eventful day for the head of state. We expect that an extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board will begin in about an hour. The president will speak, and the defense minister's report will also be heard," Peskov told reporters.