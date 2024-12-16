Russia Prepares Air Defense Expansion in Response to US Missile Base in Poland

International
The infrastructure of the US missile defense base in Poland's Redzikowo some 165 kilometers (102 miles) from the Russian border, will allow the alliance to use Tomahawk missiles, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday.
"The buildup of combat capabilities of elements of the US global missile defense system continues. In November of this year, a US missile defense base was opened 165 kilometers from Russia – in the Polish village of Redzikowo, which allows the use of Tomahawk sea–based cruise missiles with minor modifications to its infrastructure," Belousov said at an expanded meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry.The medium-range missiles that the United States will deploy in Germany will be able to reach Moscow in eight minutes, Belousov said.The experience of building an air defense system around Moscow should be taken into account in other regions, Andrei Belousov said. "It is worth noting the positive experience of building an air defense system around Moscow. It should be taken into account when building similar systems in other Russian regions," he said.
12:20 GMT 16.12.2024 (Updated: 12:35 GMT 16.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The infrastructure of the US missile defense base in Poland's Redzikowo some 165 kilometers (102 miles) from the Russian border, will allow the alliance to use Tomahawk missiles, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday.
"The buildup of combat capabilities of elements of the US global missile defense system continues. In November of this year, a US missile defense base was opened 165 kilometers from Russia – in the Polish village of Redzikowo, which allows the use of Tomahawk sea–based cruise missiles with minor modifications to its infrastructure," Belousov said at an expanded meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry.
The medium-range missiles that the United States will deploy in Germany will be able to reach Moscow in eight minutes, Belousov said.
"In July of this year, Washington and Berlin officially announced the deployment of US medium-range missiles in Germany in 2026, up to 2,400 kilometers [1,500 miles]. And in the future, about the deployment of hypersonic missiles with a flight time of about eight minutes to Moscow," Belousov said at an expanded meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry.
The experience of building an air defense system around Moscow should be taken into account in other regions, Andrei Belousov said.
"It is worth noting the positive experience of building an air defense system around Moscow. It should be taken into account when building similar systems in other Russian regions," he said.
