https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/us-missile-defense-base-in-poland-allows-to-use-tomahawks-against-russia---russian-defense-minister-1121189363.html

Russia Prepares Air Defense Expansion in Response to US Missile Base in Poland

Russia Prepares Air Defense Expansion in Response to US Missile Base in Poland

Sputnik International

The infrastructure of the US missile defense base in Poland's Redzikowo some 165 kilometers (102 miles) from the Russian border, will allow the alliance to use Tomahawk missiles, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday.

2024-12-16T12:20+0000

2024-12-16T12:20+0000

2024-12-16T12:35+0000

world

andrei belousov

moscow

russia

poland

russian defense ministry

tomahawk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121190026_0:78:3361:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_8e47c9c997dd6727801755f04e714b73.jpg

"The buildup of combat capabilities of elements of the US global missile defense system continues. In November of this year, a US missile defense base was opened 165 kilometers from Russia – in the Polish village of Redzikowo, which allows the use of Tomahawk sea–based cruise missiles with minor modifications to its infrastructure," Belousov said at an expanded meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry.The medium-range missiles that the United States will deploy in Germany will be able to reach Moscow in eight minutes, Belousov said.The experience of building an air defense system around Moscow should be taken into account in other regions, Andrei Belousov said. "It is worth noting the positive experience of building an air defense system around Moscow. It should be taken into account when building similar systems in other Russian regions," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/us-medium-range-missiles-deployment-in-japan-to-pose-threat-to-russian-security-1121023347.html

moscow

russia

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us missile defense base, poland's redzikowo, tomahawk missiles