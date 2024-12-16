https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/us-top-senate-democrat-demands-better-drone-detection-tech-for-new-york-new-jersey-1121185109.html

US Top Senate Democrat Demands Better Drone Detection Tech for New York, New Jersey

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on the US Department of Homeland Security to send drone detection systems to the states of New York and New Jersey following mass drone sightings.

"I’m pushing for answers amid these drone sightings. I’m calling for [Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas to deploy special drone-detection tech across NY and NJ. And I’m working to pass a bill in the Senate to give local law enforcement more tools for drone detection," Schumer said on X on Sunday. The FBI said it had been receiving reports about clusters of drones over the two northeastern US states for several weeks. The authorities have not yet been able to determine the origin of the drones and have no evidence that they pose any threats, it said. Mayorkas told the media that the mysterious drones did not appear to be a sign of foreign interference. He called on Congress to extend and expand the Department's and states' authority to counter illegal drone activity. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Sunday that the drone problem "has gone too far" and called for federal assistance after unidentified drones paralyzed the work of Stewart Airport in New York State.

