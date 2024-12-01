Who is Kash Patel, Trump’s Pick to Head the FBI?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/who-is-kash-patel-trumps-pick-to-head-the-fbi-1121060602.html

Who is Kash Patel, Donald Trump's pick to head the FBI?

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Kash Patel for the position of director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). As the current chief of the FBI, Christopher A. Wray, still has three years of his 10-year term left, he will either have to resign or Trump will have to fire him for the nomination to happen. What to Know About Kash Patel: Kashyap Patel, a former public defender and federal prosecutor, was a national security aide during Trump’s first term. He is an ardent advocate of "housecleaning" in the Justice Department and FBI. The Bureau’s headquarters in Washington, DC, should be dismantled and turned into a “museum of the deep state,” he said in a podcast interview in September. Patel denounced the FBI for its 2022 search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, which resulted in charges being brought against the former president for retaining classified documents. Kash Patel has accused the "the deep state" of being "the most dangerous threat to our democracy." He applied the term to political leaders, Big Tech tycoons, media, and "members of the unelected bureaucracy." Appearing on the "War Room" podcast hosted by Steve Bannon last year, Patel vowed to "go out and find the conspirators not just in government, but in the media" who "helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections" in 2020. Kash Patel’s appointment would be subject to Senate confirmation. The announced pick has already sparked mixed reactions from lawmakers. Patel "needs to prove to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he has the right qualifications and […] will put our nation’s public safety over a political agenda focused on retribution," Democratic Sen. Chris Coons wrote on X.

