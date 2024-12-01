https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/who-is-kash-patel-trumps-pick-to-head-the-fbi-1121060602.html
Who is Kash Patel, Trump’s Pick to Head the FBI?
Who is Kash Patel, Trump’s Pick to Head the FBI?
Sputnik International
Who is Kash Patel, Donald Trump's pick to head the FBI?
2024-12-01T13:36+0000
2024-12-01T13:36+0000
2024-12-01T13:36+0000
americas
us
donald trump
fbi
russia
federal bureau of investigation (fbi)
russiagate
washington
justice department
us foreign intelligence surveillance act (fisa)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121059526_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_1d8952e433c7426a8181d314fa9e4d9a.jpg
President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Kash Patel for the position of director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). As the current chief of the FBI, Christopher A. Wray, still has three years of his 10-year term left, he will either have to resign or Trump will have to fire him for the nomination to happen. What to Know About Kash Patel: Kashyap Patel, a former public defender and federal prosecutor, was a national security aide during Trump’s first term. He is an ardent advocate of "housecleaning" in the Justice Department and FBI. The Bureau’s headquarters in Washington, DC, should be dismantled and turned into a “museum of the deep state,” he said in a podcast interview in September. Patel denounced the FBI for its 2022 search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, which resulted in charges being brought against the former president for retaining classified documents. Kash Patel has accused the "the deep state" of being "the most dangerous threat to our democracy." He applied the term to political leaders, Big Tech tycoons, media, and "members of the unelected bureaucracy." Appearing on the "War Room" podcast hosted by Steve Bannon last year, Patel vowed to "go out and find the conspirators not just in government, but in the media" who "helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections" in 2020. Kash Patel’s appointment would be subject to Senate confirmation. The announced pick has already sparked mixed reactions from lawmakers. Patel "needs to prove to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he has the right qualifications and […] will put our nation’s public safety over a political agenda focused on retribution," Democratic Sen. Chris Coons wrote on X.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/fbi-and-justice-department-anticipate-shake-up-following-trumps-comeback-1120869010.html
americas
russia
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121059526_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0875dc1827ddb187620142f7f105799d.jpg
Trump's pick for FBI Director Kash Patel has big plans for the Bureau
Sputnik International
Trump's pick for FBI Director Kash Patel has big plans for the Bureau.
2024-12-01T13:36+0000
true
PT0M34S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
who is kash patel., why has trump picked kash patel. to head the fbi, donald trump, fbi housecleaning, department of justice, doj employees fear sackings under trump, fbi and doj bracing for shake-up under trump, crossfire hurricane, crossfire razor, fisa, lawfare, weaponization of justice department
who is kash patel., why has trump picked kash patel. to head the fbi, donald trump, fbi housecleaning, department of justice, doj employees fear sackings under trump, fbi and doj bracing for shake-up under trump, crossfire hurricane, crossfire razor, fisa, lawfare, weaponization of justice department
Who is Kash Patel, Trump’s Pick to Head the FBI?
Donald Trump has repeatedly derided the FBI as a "badly broken" agency over the years, saying it had "lost the confidence of America." Current FBI chief Christopher A. Wray was also the target of Trump’s criticism.
President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Kash Patel
for the position of director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
As the current chief of the FBI
, Christopher A. Wray, still has three years of his 10-year term left, he will either have to resign or Trump will have to fire him for the nomination to happen.
What to Know About Kash Patel:
Kashyap Patel, a former public defender and federal prosecutor, was a national security aide during Trump’s first term.
Patel "played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution," Trump wrote on Saturday in a social media post.
Since 2016, Democratic Party officials have accused Donald Trump of illegally colluding with the Russian government as part of the discredited "Russiagate" narrative. The Trump-Russia probe turned out as a complete fiasco with no evidence being found to back the allegations.
He is an ardent advocate of "housecleaning"
in the Justice Department and FBI
. The Bureau’s headquarters in Washington, DC, should be dismantled and turned into a “museum of the deep state
,” he said in a podcast interview in September.
Patel denounced the FBI for its 2022 search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, which resulted in charges being brought against the former president for retaining classified documents.
Kash Patel has accused the "the deep state" of being "the most dangerous threat to our democracy." He applied the term to political leaders, Big Tech tycoons, media, and "members of the unelected bureaucracy."
Appearing on the "War Room" podcast hosted by Steve Bannon last year, Patel vowed to "go out and find the conspirators not just in government, but in the media
" who "helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections
" in 2020
.
Kash Patel’s appointment would be subject to Senate confirmation. The announced pick has already sparked mixed reactions from lawmakers.
Patel "needs to prove to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he has the right qualifications and […] will put our nation’s public safety over a political agenda focused on retribution," Democratic Sen. Chris Coons wrote on X.
"He’s been on side against some of the worst abuses of the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] system. Kash Patel can help clean up all the things that we’ve seen that are wrong," ex-Congressman Matt Gaetz
said in a video message on X, adding that "Kash has guts!"