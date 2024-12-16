International
What's Known About Israel's Strikes on Syria?
What’s Known About Israel's Strikes on Syria?
What’s Known About Israel's Strikes on Syria?

07:26 GMT 16.12.2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Since the change of power in Syria the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out strikes on hundreds of targets across the country to "neutralize" advanced weapons, with Israel insisting it was acting in its own national security interests.
The Israeli air force struck military bases in western Syria's Latakia and Tartous overnight, according to local sources. The Israeli airstrikes caused colossal explosions in the central Syrian provinces of Hama and Homs.
The IDF strikes on Syrian military sites were detected by a magnetometer station in Iznik, Turkiye, 820 km away, causing a Mag 3.0 quake, according to independent researcher Richard Cordaro.
Israel carried out around 75 attacks targeting Syrian weapons and ammunition depots, air defenses, bases and warehouses outside Damascus, and air defenses at the airport in Hama, as well as other sites overnight, according to The Times of Israel.
The Israeli military claimed it had destroyed 70-80% of Syria’s strategic military capabilities by December 10 after about 480 strikes spanning 48 hours hit most of the country’s strategic weapon stockpiles.
About 350 of the strikes were by manned aircraft targeting airfields, anti-aircraft batteries, missiles, drones, fighter jets, tanks and weapon production sites in Damascus, Homs, Tartus, Latakia and Palmyra, the IDF said. Other attacks supported ground operations that targeted weapons depots, military structures, launchers and firing positions.
IDF ships struck two Syrian naval facilities, where 15 vessels were docked, with dozens of sea-to-sea missiles reportedly destroyed.
Israel was trying to justify its “unwarranted” seizure of territory in Syria, leader of the armed opposition, Abu Mohammad al-Julani told Syria TV on December 14, adding that “We are not in the process of engaging in a conflict with Israel.”
Analysis
Israel Incursion in Syria Not a Protective Move, But Full-Blown Offensive – Middle East Expert
10 December, 19:08 GMT
Analysis
Israel Incursion in Syria Not a Protective Move, But Full-Blown Offensive – Middle East Expert
10 December, 19:08 GMT
