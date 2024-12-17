https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/police-identify-15-year-old-girl-as-shooter-at-wisconsin-school-1121194293.html

Police Identify 15-Year-Old Girl as Shooter at Wisconsin School

The police identified the shooter at a Christian school in the US state of Wisconsin as a 15-year-old student who died from a gunshot wound, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters on Tuesday.

"Three people, including the shooter, are dead. The shooter has now been identified as a 15 year old Natalie Rupnow who went by the name Samantha. She was a student at the school, and evidence suggests she died," the police chief said. He noted that in addition to those dead, six students and one teacher were injured, two of the injured students remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. A second-grader reported the incident to police, he added.

