https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/russia-to-raise-issue-of-lt-gen-kirillovs-murder-at-un-security-council-meeting-1121200379.html

Russia to Raise Issue of Lt. Gen. Kirillov's Murder at UN Security Council Meeting

Russia to Raise Issue of Lt. Gen. Kirillov's Murder at UN Security Council Meeting

Sputnik International

Russia will raise the issue of the murder of its chemical defense chief Igor Kirillov during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on December 20, deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

2024-12-17T16:56+0000

2024-12-17T16:56+0000

2024-12-17T16:56+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

dmitry polyanskiy

un security council (unsc)

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121200218_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_8994ca65dff5e014bb987632a037b322.jpg

"We will definitely raise the issue of the terrorist attack against Igor Kirillov at a UN Security Council meeting that we requested for December 20 to discuss the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine and their impact on the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis," Polyanskiy wrote on Telegram. "Those responsible for this crime must be brought to justice and face the unequivocal condemnation of the entire international community." Murder of General KirillovLt. Gen. Igor Kirillov and his assistant Ilya Polikarpov were killed in an explosion outside a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow. The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 6 a.m. local time (3 a.m. GMT). Preliminary reports suggest that a bomb, hidden inside a scooter parked near the entrance, was detonated.An investigation has been launched into the murder, terrorism, and illegal weapons and ammunition possession.Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' Chemical, Biological, and Radiological Defense Troops, gained prominence after the beginning of the special military operation. In his briefings, he accused the United States, other Western countries, and the Kiev regime of orchestrating provocations involving toxic substances and plans to create a "dirty bomb" to discredit Russia. Each of Kirillov's statements was backed by solid evidence and documented proof.Additionally, General Kirillov was one of the creators of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine against COVID-19.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/general-igor-kirillov-and-his-assistant-reportedly-killed-in-moscow-blast-1121195249.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, lt. gen. igor kirillov, the head of the troops of radiological, chemical and biological defense of the russian armed forces, unsc, murder