Key Revelations Slain Gen. Kirillov Exposed About Pentagon’s Biolabs Scheme

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense troops, was killed in a blast in Moscow. He leaves behind a legacy of eye-opening Pentagon-linked findings.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense troops of the Russian armed forces, was killed in a blast triggered by an improvised explosive device planted near his residence in Moscow. He leaves behind a legacy of eye-opening findings. On Illegal US Bio-ResearchRevelations by Russia’s Defense Ministry on illegal biological experiments at the Prestige Biotech's California laboratory touched off a US Congressional investigation. The US Department of State played a direct role in the Biosecurity Engagement Program, which was initiated by ex-President Barack Obama, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov revealed in one of the Ministry of Defense briefings. The program's priority areas for implementation include the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Ukraine, and Africa. Third-party contractors, intermediaries, and NGOs—such as Metabiota, CH2M Hill, and EcoHealth Alliance—are utilized to serve the interests of clients like the State Department, Pentagon, FBI, and CIA, as well as for military biological research. "Unconditional deterrence of adversaries" from using weapons of mass destruction against Washington and its allies has become one of the points of the new US national strategy, it was noted. On US Biolabs in UkraineThe US State Department is directly involved in these biological programs, despite the federal foreign agency's denials, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov repeatedly underscored. The United States aims to exert global control over biological matters, he noted in one of his reports. He added that under Barack Obama, US biological programs in other countries were promoted at the recommendation of the State Department, with supporting documents available as evidence.Pentagon’s Deadly Biological Warfare ProgramSlain Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov regularly exposed the Pentagon’s biological warfare program. Recent developments indicate that the United States has embarked on preparations for a new pandemic by looking into virus mutations, he said at a briefing in August 2023.Commenting on the establishment of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, led by Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biosecurity at the National Security Council, retired Air Force Major General Paul Friedrichs, in July 2023, Kirillov told reporters:The newly established Office is prioritizing the creation of vaccines and drugs said to combat viruses and their genetically modified variants, Russia’s Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops warned. Furthermore, documents uncovered during the special military operation in Ukraine have confirmed that the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases is involved in accumulating dangerous pathogens across various regions of the world. US Officials Linked to Hazardous VaccinesThe Russian Ministry of Defense released the names of American officials connected to the development and production of dangerous vaccines, General Igor Kirillov told reporters in 2023.This list includes former Johnson & Johnson Board member Mark McClellan, Pfizer Board member Scott Gottlieb, and Stephen Hahn, the CEO of Flagship Pioneering Inc. He underscored that officials from regulatory agencies have been lobbying and prioritizing the commercial interests of pharmaceutical companies to the detriment of existing safety and quality standards.US Democratic Party’s Role in Military Biological ResearchInvestment funds belonging to prominent figures such as the Clintons, the Rockefellers, Soros, and Biden, along with other NGOs affiliated with the Democratic Party in the US, are bankrolling military biological research, documents and analytical materials studied by Russia’s Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops have revealed.Multinational corporations often referred to as “Big Pharma” are involved in this scheme, including Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, as well as Gilead, a US military-affiliated company. Furthermore, US experts are working on testing new medicines, bypassing international safety standards. The involvement of non-governmental and biotech organizations enables the leaders of the Democratic Party to pocket additional financial revenue for election campaigns and to conceal cash flows.Russia’s Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops warned in January 2024 that Washington’s goals in the military-biological domain are multifold, ranging from the creation and manipulation of the causative agents of “particularly dangerous infections in regions of the world that are strategically important for the United States,” to efforts to achieve global “superiority” in biomanufacturing, biological monitoring, and the expansion of potentially unethical and illegal military biological research outside US jurisdictions.

