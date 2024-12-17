International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/why-is-us-beefing-up-its-military-grip-on-guam-and-other-unincorporated-territories-1121197250.html
Why is US Beefing Up Its Military Grip on Guam and Other Unincorporated Territories?
Why is US Beefing Up Its Military Grip on Guam and Other Unincorporated Territories?
Sputnik International
As part of its sweeping efforts to counter China’s growing influence across the Asia-Pacific region, the United States has been bolstering its military presence in its unincorporated organized territories, such as Guam.
2024-12-17T12:49+0000
2024-12-17T12:49+0000
guam
okinawa military base
us missile defense agency (mda)
aegis ballistic missile defense
puerto rico
american samoa
world
us
china
us army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121194100_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07e2478f813ddbba8ccbf19cca253150.jpg
Washington is pouring billions into a military build-up on its unincorporated organized territory of Guam.The 2025 National Defense Authorization Act proposes over US$2 billion in spending for Guam, citing its proximity to China.Furthermore, the first 100 US Marines from the Okinawa base in Japan were relocated to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on December 14, with more to follow.In other recent developments, the US Missile Defense Agency successfully intercepted an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched by the Aegis Guam System during a maiden test at Andersen Air Force Base.Other Unincorporated US TerritoriesPuerto Rico: Home to Fort Buchanan and the Punta Borinquen Radar Site, with ports and airstrips. The island provides significant numbers of servicemen to all branches of the US military. It also serves as a federal tax haven, offering incentives that make manufacturing cheaper.The Northern Mariana Islands: Will receive $800 million as part of a US military upgrade, including an airport rehabilitation project, a joint combat training site, and wharf improvements for vessels at Tinian Harbor, according to Joint Task Force-Micronesia.US Virgin Islands: Located in the Caribbean, these islands host the Air National Guard on St. Croix and offer a strategic location with access to major North and South American markets.American Samoa: A strategic naval outpost with one of the South Pacific’s largest and most highly protected natural harbors at Pago Pago. The US Army recruiting station here ranked first in enlistment for 2021.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/sizing-up-americas-military-footprint-around-asia-pacific-1121190714.html
guam
puerto rico
american samoa
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121194100_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_01a05746042a76b345acee1d32bb057b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
indo-pacific, asia pacific regional stability, what are us unincorporated organized territories, why is the us trying to militarize asia pacific region, where does the us have military bases in the asia pacific region, where does us have the most military bases in the pacific, how many bases does us military have in japan, how many military bases does us have in guam, how many military bases does us have in south korea, how many military bases does us have in okinawa, what is the reason for guam's importance, why is guam important, why is puerto rico important for us, what are us military plans for puerto rico, why is us military beefing up defense on the northern mariana islands
indo-pacific, asia pacific regional stability, what are us unincorporated organized territories, why is the us trying to militarize asia pacific region, where does the us have military bases in the asia pacific region, where does us have the most military bases in the pacific, how many bases does us military have in japan, how many military bases does us have in guam, how many military bases does us have in south korea, how many military bases does us have in okinawa, what is the reason for guam's importance, why is guam important, why is puerto rico important for us, what are us military plans for puerto rico, why is us military beefing up defense on the northern mariana islands

Why is US Beefing Up Its Military Grip on Guam and Other Unincorporated Territories?

12:49 GMT 17.12.2024
© AP Photo / Haven DaleyFrench Navy ships sit in port at Naval Base Guam, Friday, May 12, 2017.
French Navy ships sit in port at Naval Base Guam, Friday, May 12, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2024
© AP Photo / Haven Daley
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As part of its sweeping efforts to counter China’s mounting influence across the Asia-Pacific region, the United States has been bolstering its military presence in the area, with new upgrade plans set for its unincorporated organized territories, such as Guam.
Washington is pouring billions into a military build-up on its unincorporated organized territory of Guam.
The 2025 National Defense Authorization Act proposes over US$2 billion in spending for Guam, citing its proximity to China.
Furthermore, the first 100 US Marines from the Okinawa base in Japan were relocated to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on December 14, with more to follow.
In other recent developments, the US Missile Defense Agency successfully intercepted an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched by the Aegis Guam System during a maiden test at Andersen Air Force Base.
© AP Photo / MC3 Naomi JohnsonThe Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returns to U.S. Naval Base in Guam, Aug. 19, 2021.
The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returns to U.S. Naval Base in Guam, Aug. 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2024
The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returns to U.S. Naval Base in Guam, Aug. 19, 2021.
© AP Photo / MC3 Naomi Johnson

What are unincorporated US territories?

The term refers to territories with their own local governments, where portions of the US Constitution may be suspended (such as automatic US citizenship).

Other Unincorporated US Territories

Puerto Rico: Home to Fort Buchanan and the Punta Borinquen Radar Site, with ports and airstrips. The island provides significant numbers of servicemen to all branches of the US military. It also serves as a federal tax haven, offering incentives that make manufacturing cheaper.
The Northern Mariana Islands: Will receive $800 million as part of a US military upgrade, including an airport rehabilitation project, a joint combat training site, and wharf improvements for vessels at Tinian Harbor, according to Joint Task Force-Micronesia.
US Virgin Islands: Located in the Caribbean, these islands host the Air National Guard on St. Croix and offer a strategic location with access to major North and South American markets.
American Samoa: A strategic naval outpost with one of the South Pacific’s largest and most highly protected natural harbors at Pago Pago. The US Army recruiting station here ranked first in enlistment for 2021.
A Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter tries to land in an air assault and STX lanes during the best squad competition at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Thursday, May 4, 2023. T - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2024
World
Sizing Up America’s Military Footprint Around Asia Pacific
Yesterday, 14:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала