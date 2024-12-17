https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/why-is-us-beefing-up-its-military-grip-on-guam-and-other-unincorporated-territories-1121197250.html

Why is US Beefing Up Its Military Grip on Guam and Other Unincorporated Territories?

As part of its sweeping efforts to counter China’s growing influence across the Asia-Pacific region, the United States has been bolstering its military presence in its unincorporated organized territories, such as Guam.

Washington is pouring billions into a military build-up on its unincorporated organized territory of Guam.The 2025 National Defense Authorization Act proposes over US$2 billion in spending for Guam, citing its proximity to China.Furthermore, the first 100 US Marines from the Okinawa base in Japan were relocated to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on December 14, with more to follow.In other recent developments, the US Missile Defense Agency successfully intercepted an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched by the Aegis Guam System during a maiden test at Andersen Air Force Base.Other Unincorporated US TerritoriesPuerto Rico: Home to Fort Buchanan and the Punta Borinquen Radar Site, with ports and airstrips. The island provides significant numbers of servicemen to all branches of the US military. It also serves as a federal tax haven, offering incentives that make manufacturing cheaper.The Northern Mariana Islands: Will receive $800 million as part of a US military upgrade, including an airport rehabilitation project, a joint combat training site, and wharf improvements for vessels at Tinian Harbor, according to Joint Task Force-Micronesia.US Virgin Islands: Located in the Caribbean, these islands host the Air National Guard on St. Croix and offer a strategic location with access to major North and South American markets.American Samoa: A strategic naval outpost with one of the South Pacific’s largest and most highly protected natural harbors at Pago Pago. The US Army recruiting station here ranked first in enlistment for 2021.

