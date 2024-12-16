International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/sizing-up-americas-military-footprint-around-asia-pacific-1121190714.html
Sizing Up America’s Military Footprint Around Asia Pacific
Sizing Up America’s Military Footprint Around Asia Pacific
Sputnik International
Where are US military forces located in the Asia Pacific Region?
2024-12-16T14:11+0000
2024-12-16T14:11+0000
world
us
us military bases
asia-pacific region
military & intelligence
pacific
okinawa
guam
aukus
philippines
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121189821_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_d486ba57eda37ec1628567c2fd3c4bd4.jpg
The United States has started its partial transfer of US Marines from Okinawa in Japan to Guam under a 2012 deal to reduce the burden of American troop presence on the island. Here’s a look at the expanded American military footprint across the Asia-Pacific region, as part of its efforts to counter China’s growing influence (based on open sources):
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230112/us-japan-military-buildup-in-asia-pacific-shatters-regional-stability-scholars-warn-1106260516.html
pacific
okinawa
guam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121189821_168:0:2833:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_e3ae6c1a8d8db1828ca7ad2c43699590.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
indo-pacific, asia pacific regional stability, why is the us trying to militarize asia pacific region, where does the us have military bases in the asia pacific region, where does us have the most military bases in the pacific, how many bases does us military have in japan, how many military bases does us have in guam, how many military bases does us have in south korea, how many military bases does us have in okinawa
indo-pacific, asia pacific regional stability, why is the us trying to militarize asia pacific region, where does the us have military bases in the asia pacific region, where does us have the most military bases in the pacific, how many bases does us military have in japan, how many military bases does us have in guam, how many military bases does us have in south korea, how many military bases does us have in okinawa

Sizing Up America’s Military Footprint Around Asia Pacific

14:11 GMT 16.12.2024
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manA Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter tries to land in an air assault and STX lanes during the best squad competition at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Thursday, May 4, 2023. T
A Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter tries to land in an air assault and STX lanes during the best squad competition at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Thursday, May 4, 2023. T - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2024
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
In its quest to dominate the Pacific and ‘contain’ China’s clout, Washington has been beefing up its military buildup in the area, relying on both legacy regional allies and wooing a network of islands in the process.
The United States has started its partial transfer of US Marines from Okinawa in Japan to Guam under a 2012 deal to reduce the burden of American troop presence on the island.
Here’s a look at the expanded American military footprint across the Asia-Pacific region, as part of its efforts to counter China’s growing influence (based on open sources):
Japan: Approximately 53,700 US military personnel are stationed at around 85 air and naval facilities on Honshu, Kyushu, and Okinawa. Roughly 70% of the bases (32) are in the Okinawa Prefecture.
South Korea: Around 25,400 US troops are stationed across over 70 Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine bases, with the largest being Camp Humphreys.
© AP Photo / MC3 Naomi JohnsonThe Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returns to U.S. Naval Base in Guam, Aug. 19, 2021.
The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returns to U.S. Naval Base in Guam, Aug. 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2024
The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returns to U.S. Naval Base in Guam, Aug. 19, 2021.
© AP Photo / MC3 Naomi Johnson
Guam: Home to Joint Region Marianas, which combines Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base. The Aegis Guam System, integrated with the new AN/TPY-6 radar and Vertical Launching System, is part of an advanced air and missile defense system under construction.
The Philippines: The 2023 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement granted US forces rotational access to four new bases, in addition to the existing five.
Taiwan: Joint training programs have brought more US forces to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province.
Australia: Darwin hosts an annual rotation of up to 2,500 American Marines. Additionally, Virginia-class attack submarines will form part of a rotational force at HMAS Stirling under the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) agreement.
Papua New Guinea (PNG): A 2023 US-PNG security deal grants American forces access to PNG’s airfields and ports.
Fiji: The US and Fiji are working on agreements to allow the Pentagon to station troops and store military equipment in the South Pacific island nation.
American Soldiers demonstrate the M-249 Squad Automatic Weapon to a Japanese soldier of the 39th Infantry Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during Exercise Orient Shield - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2023
Analysis
US-Japan Military Buildup in Asia-Pacific Shatters Regional Stability, Scholars Warn
12 January 2023, 17:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала