https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/annual-inflation-in-euro-area-up-to-22-in-november-from-2-in-october---eurostat-1121204944.html
Annual Inflation in Euro Area Up to 2.2% in November From 2% in October - Eurostat
Annual Inflation in Euro Area Up to 2.2% in November From 2% in October - Eurostat
Sputnik International
The annual inflation in the Euro area has accelerated to 2.2% in November from 2% in October, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday.
2024-12-18T10:24+0000
2024-12-18T10:24+0000
2024-12-18T10:24+0000
economy
eurostat
inflation
european union (eu)
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104375/92/1043759243_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aeadd9ebdf8200bc42d2bf9515cec63d.jpg
"The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.2% in November 2024, up from 2.0% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 2.4%," Eurostat said in a statement.Core annual inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, accelerated to 3.5% from 3.3%, versus a forecast of 3.6%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/trumps-return-terrifies-a-europe-already-wracked-by-self-inflicted-crises-1120823342.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104375/92/1043759243_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0fd69b69334c95299ec543c1ca3c51d5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
annual inflation,euro area, european statistical office
annual inflation,euro area, european statistical office
Annual Inflation in Euro Area Up to 2.2% in November From 2% in October - Eurostat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual inflation in the Euro area has accelerated to 2.2% in November from 2% in October, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday.
"The euro area annual inflation
rate was 2.2% in November 2024, up from 2.0% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 2.4%," Eurostat said in a statement.
Core annual inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, accelerated to 3.5% from 3.3%, versus a forecast of 3.6%.