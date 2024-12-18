International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/annual-inflation-in-euro-area-up-to-22-in-november-from-2-in-october---eurostat-1121204944.html
Annual Inflation in Euro Area Up to 2.2% in November From 2% in October - Eurostat
Annual Inflation in Euro Area Up to 2.2% in November From 2% in October - Eurostat
Sputnik International
The annual inflation in the Euro area has accelerated to 2.2% in November from 2% in October, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday.
2024-12-18T10:24+0000
2024-12-18T10:24+0000
economy
eurostat
inflation
european union (eu)
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104375/92/1043759243_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aeadd9ebdf8200bc42d2bf9515cec63d.jpg
"The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.2% in November 2024, up from 2.0% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 2.4%," Eurostat said in a statement.Core annual inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, accelerated to 3.5% from 3.3%, versus a forecast of 3.6%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/trumps-return-terrifies-a-europe-already-wracked-by-self-inflicted-crises-1120823342.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104375/92/1043759243_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0fd69b69334c95299ec543c1ca3c51d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
annual inflation,euro area, european statistical office
annual inflation,euro area, european statistical office

Annual Inflation in Euro Area Up to 2.2% in November From 2% in October - Eurostat

10:24 GMT 18.12.2024
© Photo : PixabayEurozone
Eurozone - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2024
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual inflation in the Euro area has accelerated to 2.2% in November from 2% in October, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday.
"The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.2% in November 2024, up from 2.0% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 2.4%," Eurostat said in a statement.
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a joint press conference at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2024
Analysis
Trump’s Return Terrifies a Europe Already Wracked by Self-Inflicted Crises
8 November, 15:45 GMT
Core annual inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, accelerated to 3.5% from 3.3%, versus a forecast of 3.6%.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала