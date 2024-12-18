https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/annual-inflation-in-euro-area-up-to-22-in-november-from-2-in-october---eurostat-1121204944.html

Annual Inflation in Euro Area Up to 2.2% in November From 2% in October - Eurostat

The annual inflation in the Euro area has accelerated to 2.2% in November from 2% in October, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.2% in November 2024, up from 2.0% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 2.4%," Eurostat said in a statement.Core annual inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, accelerated to 3.5% from 3.3%, versus a forecast of 3.6%.

