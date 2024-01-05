International
Eurozone Annual Inflation Up to 2.9% in December 2023 From 2.4% in November - Eurostat
Eurozone Annual Inflation Up to 2.9% in December 2023 From 2.4% in November - Eurostat
The annual inflation in 20 eurozone countries increased to 2.9% in December 2023 from 2.4% in November, preliminary estimates by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) showed on Friday.
In December 2023, food, alcohol and tobacco were the biggest contributors to eurozone inflation, followed by services, non-energy industrial goods and energy, the statement read."Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.9 % in December 2023, up from 2.4 % in November 2023," Eurostat said in a statement. The highest annual inflation rates were recorded in Slovakia with 6.6%, while the lowest rates were reported in Belgium and Italy with 0.5% each, the estimates showed. For comparison, in December 2022, eurozone annual inflation amounted to 9.2%.
Eurozone Annual Inflation Up to 2.9% in December 2023 From 2.4% in November - Eurostat

12:34 GMT 05.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual inflation in 20 eurozone countries increased to 2.9% in December 2023 from 2.4% in November, preliminary estimates by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) showed on Friday.
In December 2023, food, alcohol and tobacco were the biggest contributors to eurozone inflation, followed by services, non-energy industrial goods and energy, the statement read.
"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.9 % in December 2023, up from 2.4 % in November 2023," Eurostat said in a statement.
The highest annual inflation rates were recorded in Slovakia with 6.6%, while the lowest rates were reported in Belgium and Italy with 0.5% each, the estimates showed.
For comparison, in December 2022, eurozone annual inflation amounted to 9.2%.
