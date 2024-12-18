https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/killing-generals-in-their-hometowns-not-a-smart-thing-to-do--trumps-envoy-on-kirillovs-murder-1121207458.html

'Killing Generals in Their Hometowns Not a Smart Thing to Do' -Trump’s Envoy on Kirillov's Murder

Trump's envoy for Russia and Ukraine comments on the murder of General Igor Kirillov

"I don't think it is really a setback, but I would say this, there are rules for warfare, and there are certain things you just kinda don’t do," Kellogg told Fox Business when asked a relevant question. Kirillov and his aide were killed in a bomb blast in Moscow early on Tuesday, the Russian Investigative Committee said. An official with Ukraine's security service SBU confirmed to The New York Times that Ukraine was responsible for the assassination.

