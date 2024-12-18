International
'Killing Generals in Their Hometowns Not a Smart Thing to Do' -Trump’s Envoy on Kirillov's Murder
'Killing Generals in Their Hometowns Not a Smart Thing to Do' -Trump’s Envoy on Kirillov's Murder
Trump's envoy for Russia and Ukraine comments on the murder of General Igor Kirillov
"I don't think it is really a setback, but I would say this, there are rules for warfare, and there are certain things you just kinda don’t do," Kellogg told Fox Business when asked a relevant question. Kirillov and his aide were killed in a bomb blast in Moscow early on Tuesday, the Russian Investigative Committee said. An official with Ukraine's security service SBU confirmed to The New York Times that Ukraine was responsible for the assassination.
'Killing Generals in Their Hometowns Not a Smart Thing to Do' -Trump's Envoy on Kirillov's Murder

18:01 GMT 18.12.2024 (Updated: 18:15 GMT 18.12.2024)
Investigators work at a scene of an explosion in which Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, is unlikely to affect possible peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, Keith Kellogg, who was tapped by US President-elect Donald Trump as his special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, said.
"I don't think it is really a setback, but I would say this, there are rules for warfare, and there are certain things you just kinda don’t do," Kellogg told Fox Business when asked a relevant question.
The politician added that killing generals in their hometowns and not on the battlefields is "not a smart thing to do."
Kirillov and his aide were killed in a bomb blast in Moscow early on Tuesday, the Russian Investigative Committee said. An official with Ukraine's security service SBU confirmed to The New York Times that Ukraine was responsible for the assassination.
View of the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2024
World
Kremlin on Ringleaders Behind General Kirillov’s Murder: It’s Clear Who Did it
09:54 GMT
