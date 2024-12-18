https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/kremlin-on-ringleaders-behind-general-kirillovs-murder-its-clear-who-did-it-1121204506.html

Kremlin on Ringleaders Behind General Kirillov’s Murder: It’s Clear Who Did it

Kremlin on Ringleaders Behind General Kirillov's Murder: It's Clear Who Did it

The masterminds and organizers of the blast that killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, are clear, as Kiev does not hesitate to use terrorist methods, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"In this case, our special services, law enforcement agencies, you see, they work efficiently, they work quickly. It is already obvious who the masterminds are, who are the organizers of this terrorist act. It is once again confirmed that the Kiev regime does not hesitate to use terrorist methods of work," Peskov told reporters. The investigation into the death of Kirillov is effective, Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses his condolences over the death of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, Peskov said.Kirillov and his aide were killed in a bomb blast in Moscow early on Tuesday, the Russian Investigative Committee said. An official with Ukraine's security service SBU confirmed to The New York Times that Ukraine was responsible for the killings. Russia has no details about the planned trips of US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, and there were no contacts with Trump's team on the matter, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."No, we do not have the details. We have seen relevant media reports that such trips are being planned. There have not been any contacts with the Trump team in this regard," Peskov told a briefing.

