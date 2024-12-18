International
The masterminds and organizers of the blast that killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, are clear, as Kiev does not hesitate to use terrorist methods, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses his condolences over the death of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, Peskov said.Kirillov and his aide were killed in a bomb blast in Moscow early on Tuesday, the Russian Investigative Committee said. An official with Ukraine's security service SBU confirmed to The New York Times that Ukraine was responsible for the killings. Russia has no details about the planned trips of US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, and there were no contacts with Trump's team on the matter, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
masterminds and organizers, head of the troops of radiological, chemical and biological defense of the russian armed forces, russian armed forces
09:54 GMT 18.12.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankView of the Kremlin
View of the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The masterminds and organizers of the blast that killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, are clear, as Kiev does not hesitate to use terrorist methods, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"In this case, our special services, law enforcement agencies, you see, they work efficiently, they work quickly. It is already obvious who the masterminds are, who are the organizers of this terrorist act. It is once again confirmed that the Kiev regime does not hesitate to use terrorist methods of work," Peskov told reporters.
The investigation into the death of Kirillov is effective, Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses his condolences over the death of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, Peskov said.
"Naturally, everyone deeply condoles, and the president is expressing condolences in this regard," Peskov told reporters.
Kirillov and his aide were killed in a bomb blast in Moscow early on Tuesday, the Russian Investigative Committee said. An official with Ukraine's security service SBU confirmed to The New York Times that Ukraine was responsible for the killings.
Biohazard , - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2024
Analysis
Kiev Killed Kirillov For Exposing West’s Hand, Dirty Money in Ukraine Biolab Scheme - Ex-CIA Officer
08:22 GMT
Russia has no details about the planned trips of US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, and there were no contacts with Trump's team on the matter, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"No, we do not have the details. We have seen relevant media reports that such trips are being planned. There have not been any contacts with the Trump team in this regard," Peskov told a briefing.
