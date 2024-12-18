International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/trump-says-canada-would-save-on-taxes-military-protection-by-becoming-51st-us-state-1121205823.html
Trump Says Canada Would Save on Taxes, Military Protection by Becoming 51st US State
Trump Says Canada Would Save on Taxes, Military Protection by Becoming 51st US State
Sputnik International
Making Canada the 51st state of the United States would significantly reduce costs for Canadians, who would save on taxes and military protection, US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
2024-12-18T11:50+0000
2024-12-18T11:50+0000
americas
canada
donald trump
us
justin trudeau
mexico
tax
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120847579_0:0:2903:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_13f09bbe8aee9cb9ea2ee5ea367a85a7.jpg
"No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!" Trump said on Truth Social. On December 10, Trump jokingly referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "governor" of the "Great State of Canada" amid tensions over the incoming US president's threat to slap tariffs on goods from the neighboring nation. In late November, Trump announced that upon taking office, he would impose 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico due to unresolved issues related to illegal immigration and drug trafficking in the US. He also promised to add a 10% export tariff on Chinese goods. Last week, Trudeau vowed a response if Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/canada-to-spend-over-900mln-to-secure-border-with-us---reports-1121203235.html
americas
canada
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120847579_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_039bf221022cb9956ca963ac2456ef8b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president-elect donald trump, military protection, significantly reduce costs, taxes and military protection
us president-elect donald trump, military protection, significantly reduce costs, taxes and military protection

Trump Says Canada Would Save on Taxes, Military Protection by Becoming 51st US State

11:50 GMT 18.12.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaIn this March 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. A growing American economy and passage of a Republican tax overhaul appear to be helping Trump lift his approval ratings from historic lows
In this March 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. A growing American economy and passage of a Republican tax overhaul appear to be helping Trump lift his approval ratings from historic lows - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Making Canada the 51st state of the United States would significantly reduce costs for Canadians, who would save on taxes and military protection, US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
"No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!" Trump said on Truth Social.
On December 10, Trump jokingly referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "governor" of the "Great State of Canada" amid tensions over the incoming US president's threat to slap tariffs on goods from the neighboring nation.
A driver headed toward the U.S. passes border markers Saturday, May 30, 2009, at the border crossing between the U.S. and Canada - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2024
Americas
Canada to Spend Over $900Mln to Secure Border With US - Reports
05:26 GMT
In late November, Trump announced that upon taking office, he would impose 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico due to unresolved issues related to illegal immigration and drug trafficking in the US. He also promised to add a 10% export tariff on Chinese goods.
Last week, Trudeau vowed a response if Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала