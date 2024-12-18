https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/trump-says-canada-would-save-on-taxes-military-protection-by-becoming-51st-us-state-1121205823.html
Trump Says Canada Would Save on Taxes, Military Protection by Becoming 51st US State
Making Canada the 51st state of the United States would significantly reduce costs for Canadians, who would save on taxes and military protection, US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
"No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!" Trump said on Truth Social. On December 10, Trump jokingly referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "governor" of the "Great State of Canada" amid tensions over the incoming US president's threat to slap tariffs on goods from the neighboring nation. In late November, Trump announced that upon taking office, he would impose 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico due to unresolved issues related to illegal immigration and drug trafficking in the US. He also promised to add a 10% export tariff on Chinese goods. Last week, Trudeau vowed a response if Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.
