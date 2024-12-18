https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/canada-to-spend-over-900mln-to-secure-border-with-us---reports-1121203235.html
Canada to Spend Over $900Mln to Secure Border With US - Reports
Canada to Spend Over $900Mln to Secure Border With US - Reports
Sputnik International
The Canadian government plans to spend 1.3 billion Canadian dollars ($908 million) to secure the country's border with the United States, media reported, citing Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
2024-12-18T05:26+0000
2024-12-18T05:26+0000
2024-12-18T05:26+0000
americas
us
donald trump
canada
united states-mexico-canada agreement (usmca)
border
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/12/1121203077_189:0:3064:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_2f1a41ff0a91db6488e50598b3ae3ae9.jpg
The government’s goals include detecting and disrupting the fentanyl trade, introducing new law enforcement tools, improving operational coordination, expanding information sharing, and strengthening immigration and asylum systems, the report said on Tuesday. To achieve these goals, the government will allocate funds to, among other things, training new drug-detection dog units, expanding intelligence-gathering capabilities, equipping the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with helicopters, drones, and mobile surveillance towers, and creating a new joint strike force to combat organized crime, the report noted. In late November, US President-elect Trump announced that upon taking office, he would impose 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico due to unresolved issues of illegal immigration and drug trafficking in the US. He also promised to add a 10% export tariff on Chinese goods. Under the terms of the Agreement between the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada (USMCA, formerly NAFTA), many goods are traded duty-free among the three countries if rules of origin and other standards are met. Trump's proposal, however, would violate the agreement, potentially straining economic and political relations between the region's states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/canada-will-respond-if-trump-slaps-tariffs-on-canadian-goods--reports-1121140519.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/12/1121203077_548:0:2704:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_2efc3fae39a7374c33888c141f55ced5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
secure border with us, canadian government, country's border with the united states, border with us
secure border with us, canadian government, country's border with the united states, border with us
Canada to Spend Over $900Mln to Secure Border With US - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Canadian government plans to spend 1.3 billion Canadian dollars ($908 million) to secure the country's border with the United States, media reported, citing Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
The government’s goals include detecting and disrupting the fentanyl trade, introducing new law enforcement tools, improving operational coordination, expanding information sharing, and strengthening immigration and asylum systems, the report said on Tuesday.
To achieve these goals, the government will allocate funds to, among other things, training new drug-detection dog units, expanding intelligence-gathering capabilities, equipping the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with helicopters, drones, and mobile surveillance towers, and creating a new joint strike force to combat organized crime, the report noted.
In late November, US President-elect Trump
announced that upon taking office, he would impose 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico due to unresolved issues of illegal immigration and drug trafficking in the US. He also promised to add a 10% export tariff on Chinese goods.
Under the terms of the Agreement between the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada (USMCA, formerly NAFTA), many goods are traded duty-free among the three countries if rules of origin and other standards are met. Trump's proposal, however, would violate the agreement, potentially straining economic and political relations between the region's states.