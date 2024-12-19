https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/air-defense-shot-down-84-ukrainian-drones-over-russian-regions-last-night---mod-1121208983.html

Air Defense Shot Down 84 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions Last Night - MoD

Russian air defense systems destroyed 84 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense systems destroyed 84 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said, adding that 36 drones were destroyed over the Rostov Region, 21 over the Bryansk Region, 14 over the Belgorod Region, six over the Voronezh Region, three over each of the Kursk and Tambov Regions, and one over the Krasnodar Territory.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

