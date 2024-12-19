LIVE UPDATES: Our Troops Liberate Square Kilometers of Territory Every Day - Putin

Putin on YouTube Slowdown: Probably More Questions on Platform's Side Than on Russia's

There are probably more questions on the side of the YouTube video hosting service than on Russia's, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, commenting on the platform's slowdown.

"Regarding YouTube's slowdown, there are probably more questions on YouTube's side than on our side," Putin said.

YouTube violated the laws of Russia, in connection with which Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor presented the company with justified claims, the president said.

Commenting on the situation with US tech giant Google, Putin said that the company created problems for itself to work in Russia, noting that the company and YouTube, in particular, must comply with Russia's laws.

Google must choose for itself whether to comply with laws for working in Russia, the president said.