LIVE UPDATES: Our Troops Liberate Square Kilometers of Territory Every Day - Putin

Subscribe
The annual Direct Line event and the year-end press conference are longstanding traditions, both of which have been hosted by the Kremlin since 2001. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, this format is beneficial as it enables him to address issues that require particular attention.
On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold a major press conference to tackle various issues pertinent to the Russian public. This year, the press conference coincides with his live question-and-answer session, "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin." Over two million questions have been submitted for this interactive event.
In the run-up to the "Direct Line with President Vladimir Putin", the call center for the "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin" program received a whopping 1,608,940 calls.
The most pressing issues that Russians addressed to the "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin" program were housing, medical care, transportation accessibility, and the condition of roads. The Central Federal District, Northwestern Federal District, and Southern Federal District were the regions that contacted the call center most frequently.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
12:22 GMT 19.12.2024
Putin on YouTube Slowdown: Probably More Questions on Platform's Side Than on Russia's
There are probably more questions on the side of the YouTube video hosting service than on Russia's, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, commenting on the platform's slowdown.
"Regarding YouTube's slowdown, there are probably more questions on YouTube's side than on our side," Putin said.
YouTube violated the laws of Russia, in connection with which Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor presented the company with justified claims, the president said.
Commenting on the situation with US tech giant Google, Putin said that the company created problems for itself to work in Russia, noting that the company and YouTube, in particular, must comply with Russia's laws.
Google must choose for itself whether to comply with laws for working in Russia, the president said.
12:17 GMT 19.12.2024
Putin Says in Constant Contact With Erdogan
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he was in constant contact with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that they discussed the situation in the Middle East during their last conversation.
"We are in constant contact with President Erdogan, I don't remember when we last spoke, but we certainly discussed the situation in the region, in the Middle East," Putin said.
12:16 GMT 19.12.2024
Putin Says Special Services Failed to Prevent Assassination of General Kirillov
The Russian special services have failed to prevent the assassination of General Kirillov, so the country needs to improve their work and prevent such cases, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Unfortunately, this assassination attempt [on Kirillov] is not an isolated case, and not only on military personnel… There was an attempt on journalists and an attempt on public figures. It is enough to recall only the murder of [Daria] Dugina. These are signs of the terrorist nature of the regime in Kiev. But this, of course. It means that our relevant law enforcement and special services overlooked these attack. They missed these cases," Putin said.
12:13 GMT 19.12.2024
Absence of Palestinian State At Core of Mideast Problem - Putin
Russia remains committed to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Our position is well-known, both on Lebanon and on Palestine. Our position is not affected by current events. We have always believed and continue to believe that the Palestinian problem can only be solved by addressing its root cause. The UN Security Council once agreed that two states - Israel and Palestine - should be established. Israel has been created, while Palestine has in fact not been created yet. That's the whole problem," Putin said.
The Russian president said that he was unaware of Israel’s ultimate goals in the Gaza Strip, but stressed that its action deserved condemnation.
12:10 GMT 19.12.2024
Israel Turns Out to be Key Winner From Syrian Crisis, Says Putin
Russia condemns the seizure of any Syrian territories by Israel, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"One can treat what Israel is doing as you like. Russia condemns the seizure of any Syrian territories. This is obvious, our position here is not subject to any adjustment. But Israel is also solving security-related issues for itself," Putin said.
Russia hopes that Israel will withdraw from the territory of Syria one day, but now it is transporting troops there, and looks like strengthening positions, Putin said.
"After all, the main beneficiary of the ongoing events in Syria... The main beneficiary, in my opinion, is Israel," Putin added.
In addition, Putin called for solving the Kurdish problem with the authorities that control the territory of Syria.
11:59 GMT 19.12.2024
Putin Points to [Daria] Dugina's Murder and Assaults on Reporters as Evidence of Kiev Regime's Terrorist Agenda
11:56 GMT 19.12.2024
Putin Deems Demography One of Top Priority Issues for Russia, Many Other Countries
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that demography is among the top priority issues for Russia and many countries.
"The issue is extremely important. This issue is one of the key issues for Russia. Well, not only Russia, you were right to say that the demography issue is vital for a lot of countries,' Putin said.
Putin pointed out that in Soviet times the birth rate growth was 2%.
"We had it at a certain period, a few years ago, where the birth rate amounted to 1,7%. Unfortunately, it has decreased to 1,41%. Of course, this is very low," Putin added.
11:49 GMT 19.12.2024
Putin: Russia to Only Sign Peace Deals, Hold Talks With Ukraine's Legitimately Elected Leader
Russia is ready to negotiate with any legitimate leader of Ukraine who is chosen via an election, including with Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"If any person goes to the polls, gets legitimacy, we are ready to talk to this person, including Zelensky," Putin said.
Russia will sign any peace documents only with a legitimate Ukrainian leader as this is a formal legal issue, Putin added.
"If we ever get to the point of signing the [peace] document, we can sign it only with representatives of legitimate authorities. That's all," the president said.
Meanwhile, the executive authorities and the power bloc appointed by the illegitimate head of Ukraine are also becoming illegitimate, Putin said.
Russia has no preconditions for starting negotiations with Ukraine, Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Now, the conditions for starting negotiations [with Ukraine]: we have no preconditions," Putin said.
Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine on the basis of the Istanbul agreements, taking into account the situation on the ground, Putin added.
11:45 GMT 19.12.2024
Russian Orthodox Church Being 'Torn Apart' in Ukraine, But World Prefers Not to Notice - Putin
The Russian Orthodox Church is being "torn apart" in Ukraine, but the world prefers not to notice this issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"What is happening to the Russian Orthodox Church is a unique thing, because this is a gross, simply blatant violation of human rights, the rights of believers, the church is simply being torn apart in front of the whole world... And everyone in the world prefers not to notice it," Putin said.
11:44 GMT 19.12.2024
BRICS Isn't Anti-West Bogeyman It's Cracked Up To Be: Putin
11:39 GMT 19.12.2024
Putin on 'Russia's Weakness': 'Reports of My Death Greatly Exaggerated'
Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the country's "weakness," quoted on Thursday US writer Mark Twain, saying that "the reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."
"For those who would like to imagine Russia weakened ... I want to remember a well-known person and writer who once said: 'The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated,'" Putin said.
11:34 GMT 19.12.2024
Russia, China Almost Always Coordinate Actions in International Arena - Putin
Russia and China almost always coordinate their actions in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"We very often, almost always, coordinate our actions on the international arena," Putin said.
Cooperation between Russia and China is a very serious element of international life, Putin added.
11:29 GMT 19.12.2024
Russia Interested in Attracting Highly Qualified Specialists - Putin
Russia is interested in attracting highly qualified specialists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"We are interested in highly qualified workers coming to the country, including those who share our traditional values," Putin said.
11:28 GMT 19.12.2024
Russia-China Relations in Recent Years of Highest Level, Quality - Putin
The level and quality of relations between Russia and China are as high as never before in recent years, even though a lot has happened in the history of relations between the nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Next year we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Over these years, a lot has happened in our relations, but in recent decades the level and quality of relations have become such as never before in our history," Putin said at the annual "Direct Line" question-and-answer session combined with his end-of-year press conference.
Russia and China do nothing that contradicts the interests of their countries, while doing a lot that is in the interests of both the Chinese and Russian people, Putin said.
Everything that Russia and China do for each other is based on full trust, the president added.
A large number of joint investment projects between Russia and China show that the future is secure, Putin said.
"We have almost 600 joint investment projects. What does this mean? It shows that the future is secure," the president said.
According to various estimates, the volume of trade between Russia and China is $220-240 billion and continues to grow, Putin added.
11:25 GMT 19.12.2024
Russia's Putin Gives Greetings to China's Xi, Calls Him Friend
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his greetings on Thursday to Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him his friend.
"My very best greetings to the leader of the People's Republic of China, a man I consider to be my friend, President Xi Jinping," Putin said.
11:23 GMT 19.12.2024
Putin Says Russia, China Most Affected Countries of Second World War Aftermath
Russia and China are the two countries the most affected by the Second World War aftermath, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Russia and China are the most affected countries, which achieved victory during the Second World War as a result of the heaviest losses. We used to say 20 million , then 25 million, now some historians say 27 million people killed. The death toll is even higher in China, and there is little talk about it at all. But there are more in China, there are over 30 million. And what the Japanese militarists were doing on Chinese soil is terrible," Putin said.
11:22 GMT 19.12.2024
Putin Calls Migration Issues Very Sensitive, Acute
Migration issues are very sensitive and acute today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"This is a very sensitive and acute issue. It is acute not only for us, it is even more acute for Europe," Putin said.
Russia needs to address migration issues together with its neighboring countries, the president said, adding that it is necessary to strengthen migration work within the Ministry of Internal Affairs and create a separate center.
Additionally, the president said that migrants who work in Russia should respect its traditions, noting that law enforcement agencies should monitor this.
11:22 GMT 19.12.2024
Russia Expects Peace in Syria Despite Difficult Situation - Putin
The situation in Syria is not easy today, but Russia expects peace to be established and maintains relations with all groups in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The situation today is not easy, of course, in the Syrian Arab Republic. We really expect peace and tranquility to come there. We maintain relations with all the groups that control the situation there, with all the countries in the region," Putin said.
An overwhelming majority of Middle Eastern countries are in favor of Russian keeping its military bases in Syria, Putin also said, adding that Moscow would have to think about this issue and decide on what would the relations with political forces in Syria look like.
At the same time, Russia has already proposed to its partners in Syria and neighboring countries to use its military bases, including the Hmeimim airbase, for humanitarian aid deliveries.
11:13 GMT 19.12.2024
Russian Air Transportation Industry Working Stably - Putin
The air transportation industry in Russia is operating stably, 111 million passengers will be transported this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Our transportation industry works very stably, successfully. Last year, they transported, I think, 105 million passengers, this year, there will be 111 million passengers," Putin said.
11:09 GMT 19.12.2024