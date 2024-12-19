International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/russias-invincible-oreshnik-has-left-west-in-the-dust---ex-dod-analyst-1121214587.html
Russia’s Invincible Oreshnik Has Left West in The Dust - Ex-DoD Analyst
Russia’s Invincible Oreshnik Has Left West in The Dust - Ex-DoD Analyst
Sputnik International
The West is in denial about Russia’s Oreshnik missile that defense systems are powerless to counter, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Pentagon, told Sputnik.
2024-12-19T13:21+0000
2024-12-19T13:22+0000
analysis
us
russia
michael maloof
vladimir putin
donald trump
pentagon
west
washington
intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty (inf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120958873_0:1:3637:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f09d5da8ffe275f1d6a2c3545db1d75d.jpg
The West is in denial about Russia’s Oreshnik missile that defense systems are powerless to counter, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Pentagon, told Sputnik. He pointed out that Russia's multi-warhead, nuclear-capable Oreshnik has left the United States far behind.While the US scrambles to be in the vanguard of such cutting-edge weapons systems, in effect it tends to “put all the bells and whistles on a system, overprice it and then fall behind,” said Maloof. Washington is reluctant to acknowledge that both Russia and China have weapons systems that the US does not have, namely, hypersonic missiles. The pundit speculated that if the United States had remained in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a missile like the Oreshnik might not exist today. He observed that Russia's clear demonstration of the missile's unmatched capabilities serves as "another way of Putin telling Trump to maybe reconsider." “I think in order to lessen the threshold of war […] and this would be a good start and, at least, beginning with the United States and Russia. And the other countries can follow suit,” said Maloof, adding:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/neither-thaad-nor-any-other-existing-air-defense-system-can-stop-oreshnik--expert-1121150054.html
russia
west
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120958873_506:0:3235:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d030164e35ab927e6746632af1d6b882.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
oreshnik missile system, can thaad intercept oreshnik, oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile, no modern air defense system can intercept oreshnik, oreshnik has left us in the dust, us does not have hypersonic weapons systems
oreshnik missile system, can thaad intercept oreshnik, oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile, no modern air defense system can intercept oreshnik, oreshnik has left us in the dust, us does not have hypersonic weapons systems

Russia’s Invincible Oreshnik Has Left West in The Dust - Ex-DoD Analyst

13:21 GMT 19.12.2024 (Updated: 13:22 GMT 19.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press ServiceIn this file photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, a rocket launches from missile system as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia
In this file photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, a rocket launches from missile system as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2024
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia's Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile grabbed the attention of military observers the world over after it was fired at a major defense-related enterprise in Dnepropetrovsk days after the US and the UK okayed the launch of ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles at targets deep inside Russia.
The West is in denial about Russia’s Oreshnik missile that defense systems are powerless to counter, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Pentagon, told Sputnik.
He pointed out that Russia's multi-warhead, nuclear-capable Oreshnik has left the United States far behind.
“The US not only does not have a hypersonic offensive system - it doesn't even have a defensive system that has any hope of stopping Oreshnik and the new class of missiles that are coming out,” the veteran analyst maintained.
While the US scrambles to be in the vanguard of such cutting-edge weapons systems, in effect it tends to “put all the bells and whistles on a system, overprice it and then fall behind,” said Maloof.
Washington is reluctant to acknowledge that both Russia and China have weapons systems that the US does not have, namely, hypersonic missiles.
The pundit speculated that if the United States had remained in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a missile like the Oreshnik might not exist today. He observed that Russia's clear demonstration of the missile's unmatched capabilities serves as "another way of Putin telling Trump to maybe reconsider."
“I think in order to lessen the threshold of war […] and this would be a good start and, at least, beginning with the United States and Russia. And the other countries can follow suit,” said Maloof, adding:
“It's something that the world needs to really focus in on, recognize, and deal with constructively.”
THAAD system - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2024
Military
Neither THAAD Nor Any Other Existing Air Defense System Can Stop Oreshnik – Expert
11 December, 18:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала