Russia’s Invincible Oreshnik Has Left West in The Dust - Ex-DoD Analyst
13:21 GMT 19.12.2024 (Updated: 13:22 GMT 19.12.2024)
Russia's Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile grabbed the attention of military observers the world over after it was fired at a major defense-related enterprise in Dnepropetrovsk days after the US and the UK okayed the launch of ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles at targets deep inside Russia.
The West is in denial about Russia’s Oreshnik missile that defense systems are powerless to counter, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Pentagon, told Sputnik.
He pointed out that Russia's multi-warhead, nuclear-capable Oreshnik has left the United States far behind.
“The US not only does not have a hypersonic offensive system - it doesn't even have a defensive system that has any hope of stopping Oreshnik and the new class of missiles that are coming out,” the veteran analyst maintained.
Russia is in the final stages of completing a wide range of missiles as effective as the Oreshnik or the Avangard hypersonic missile, said Sergei Karakayev, commander of the Strategic Missile Forces.
While the US scrambles to be in the vanguard of such cutting-edge weapons systems, in effect it tends to “put all the bells and whistles on a system, overprice it and then fall behind,” said Maloof.
Washington is reluctant to acknowledge that both Russia and China have weapons systems that the US does not have, namely, hypersonic missiles.
Is Russia's Oreshnik missile unstoppable? Can it breach any defense? And can it reach the US?
The pundit speculated that if the United States had remained in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a missile like the Oreshnik might not exist today. He observed that Russia's clear demonstration of the missile's unmatched capabilities serves as "another way of Putin telling Trump to maybe reconsider."
“I think in order to lessen the threshold of war […] and this would be a good start and, at least, beginning with the United States and Russia. And the other countries can follow suit,” said Maloof, adding:
“It's something that the world needs to really focus in on, recognize, and deal with constructively.”