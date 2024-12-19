https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/russias-invincible-oreshnik-has-left-west-in-the-dust---ex-dod-analyst-1121214587.html

Russia’s Invincible Oreshnik Has Left West in The Dust - Ex-DoD Analyst

The West is in denial about Russia’s Oreshnik missile that defense systems are powerless to counter, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Pentagon, told Sputnik.

The West is in denial about Russia’s Oreshnik missile that defense systems are powerless to counter, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Pentagon, told Sputnik. He pointed out that Russia's multi-warhead, nuclear-capable Oreshnik has left the United States far behind.While the US scrambles to be in the vanguard of such cutting-edge weapons systems, in effect it tends to “put all the bells and whistles on a system, overprice it and then fall behind,” said Maloof. Washington is reluctant to acknowledge that both Russia and China have weapons systems that the US does not have, namely, hypersonic missiles. The pundit speculated that if the United States had remained in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a missile like the Oreshnik might not exist today. He observed that Russia's clear demonstration of the missile's unmatched capabilities serves as "another way of Putin telling Trump to maybe reconsider." “I think in order to lessen the threshold of war […] and this would be a good start and, at least, beginning with the United States and Russia. And the other countries can follow suit,” said Maloof, adding:

