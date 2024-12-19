https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/putin-hails-oreshnik-as-cutting-edge-weapon--1121211558.html

Putin Hails Oreshnik as Cutting-Edge Weapon

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the medium-range Oreshnik missile systems a modern type of weapon.

This missile systems are created on the basis of previous Russian design projects that have been finalized, the president said, adding that he took part in the decision to produce Oreshnik.When asked why Oreshnik got its name, Putin said that he does not know.

