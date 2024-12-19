Putin Hails Oreshnik as Cutting-Edge Weapon

International
Putin Holds 2024 Year-End Presser And Annual Q&A Session in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the medium-range Oreshnik missile systems a modern type of weapon.
This missile systems are created on the basis of previous Russian design projects that have been finalized, the president said, adding that he took part in the decision to produce Oreshnik.When asked why Oreshnik got its name, Putin said that he does not know.
19.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the medium-range Oreshnik missile systems a modern type of weapon.
This missile systems are created on the basis of previous Russian design projects that have been finalized, the president said, adding that he took part in the decision to produce Oreshnik.
"This [Oreshnik] is a modern, very new weapon," Putin said at the annual "Direct Line" question-and-answer session combined with his end-of-year press conference.
When asked why Oreshnik got its name, Putin said that he does not know.
