Romania to Pour Over $85Mln Into Modernizing Ammo Plant
Romania to Pour Over $85Mln Into Modernizing Ammo Plant
Sputnik International
The Romanian government has approved a project to invest 410 million lei ($85.4 million) in the modernization of a plant in Cugir, which produces ammunition, spokesperson Mihai Constantin said.
"Today, the government approved a new project in the field of weapons production, which concerns the modernization of the mechanical plant in Cugir in order to diversify the production of NATO-type ammunition. The amount of investment is about 410 million lei, it will be financed from the state budget, and the project is estimated to be completed in 36 months," Constantin told a briefing on Wednesday. The shift towards a modernized production line at the plant will enhance operational efficiency, standardize quality, and improve both safety and flexibility in manufacturing, he added.
Romania to Pour Over $85Mln Into Modernizing Ammo Plant

04:19 GMT 19.12.2024 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 19.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Romanian government has approved a project to invest 410 million lei ($85.4 million) into upgrading a plant in Cugir, which produces ammunition, spokesperson Mihai Constantin said.
"Today, the government approved a new project in the field of weapons production, which concerns the modernization of the mechanical plant in Cugir in order to diversify the production of NATO-type ammunition. The amount of investment is about 410 million lei, it will be financed from the state budget, and the project is estimated to be completed in 36 months," Constantin told a briefing on Wednesday.
The shift towards a modernized production line at the plant will enhance operational efficiency, standardize quality, and improve both safety and flexibility in manufacturing, he added.
