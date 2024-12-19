https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/romania-to-invest-over-85mln-in-modernization-of-ammunition-plant---govt-1121208636.html

Romania to Pour Over $85Mln Into Modernizing Ammo Plant

Romania to Pour Over $85Mln Into Modernizing Ammo Plant

Sputnik International

The Romanian government has approved a project to invest 410 million lei ($85.4 million) in the modernization of a plant in Cugir, which produces ammunition, spokesperson Mihai Constantin said.

2024-12-19T04:19+0000

2024-12-19T04:19+0000

2024-12-19T04:38+0000

military

romania

nato

ammunition

ammunition depot

plant

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110974585_0:241:3072:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_460058d682c5049d95227f8e4e757e7c.jpg

"Today, the government approved a new project in the field of weapons production, which concerns the modernization of the mechanical plant in Cugir in order to diversify the production of NATO-type ammunition. The amount of investment is about 410 million lei, it will be financed from the state budget, and the project is estimated to be completed in 36 months," Constantin told a briefing on Wednesday. The shift towards a modernized production line at the plant will enhance operational efficiency, standardize quality, and improve both safety and flexibility in manufacturing, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/what-makes-romania-so-important-for-us-anti-russia-strategy-1121106389.html

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

romanian governmen, produces ammunition, modernization of ammunition plant