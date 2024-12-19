https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/russia-ready-for-talks-with-ukraine-but-kiev-not-ready-yet---putin-1121212317.html

Russia Ready for Talks With Ukraine, But Kiev Not Ready Yet - Putin

Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine, but the other side needs to be ready for both negotiations and compromises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We have always said that we are ready for both negotiations and compromises. It is just that the other side ... refused to negotiate. We are always ready for this. The result of these negotiations is always compromises ... It is necessary for the other side to be ready for both negotiations and compromises," Putin said at the annual "Direct Line" question-and-answer session combined with his end-of-year press conference. Boris Johnson, who served as the UK's prime minister in 2022, convinced Kiev to continue fighting, but soon there will be no more people willing to do so, the president added.

