International
Putin Holds 2024 Year-End Presser And Annual Q&A Session in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/russia-ready-for-talks-with-ukraine-but-kiev-not-ready-yet---putin-1121212317.html
Russia Ready for Talks With Ukraine, But Kiev Not Ready Yet - Putin
Russia Ready for Talks With Ukraine, But Kiev Not Ready Yet - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine, but the other side needs to be ready for both negotiations and compromises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2024-12-19T11:02+0000
2024-12-19T11:02+0000
world
vladimir putin
boris johnson
kiev
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121187240_0:0:2989:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_4a6ad09b445b685a2eda7ca48554c727.jpg
"We have always said that we are ready for both negotiations and compromises. It is just that the other side ... refused to negotiate. We are always ready for this. The result of these negotiations is always compromises ... It is necessary for the other side to be ready for both negotiations and compromises," Putin said at the annual "Direct Line" question-and-answer session combined with his end-of-year press conference. Boris Johnson, who served as the UK's prime minister in 2022, convinced Kiev to continue fighting, but soon there will be no more people willing to do so, the president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/ukraine-talks-possible-if-west-accepts-putins-peace-terms---russian-deputy-fm-1121026884.html
kiev
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121187240_159:0:2888:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_04ab41eb649376affa0fc2f1d1fccae6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia is ready to negotiate with ukraine, russian president vladimir putin, negotiations and compromises
russia is ready to negotiate with ukraine, russian president vladimir putin, negotiations and compromises

Russia Ready for Talks With Ukraine, But Kiev Not Ready Yet - Putin

11:02 GMT 19.12.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry Board
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry Board - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine, but the other side needs to be ready for both negotiations and compromises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"We have always said that we are ready for both negotiations and compromises. It is just that the other side ... refused to negotiate. We are always ready for this. The result of these negotiations is always compromises ... It is necessary for the other side to be ready for both negotiations and compromises," Putin said at the annual "Direct Line" question-and-answer session combined with his end-of-year press conference.
A Russian serviceman of the 1430th Motorised Rifle Gaurds Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is seen at a position in the Zaporozhye sector of the frontline - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Talks Possible if West Accepts Putin's Peace Terms - Russian Deputy FM 
28 November, 04:41 GMT
Boris Johnson, who served as the UK's prime minister in 2022, convinced Kiev to continue fighting, but soon there will be no more people willing to do so, the president added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала