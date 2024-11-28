International
LIVE: Putin Takes Part in CSTO Summit in Kazakhstan
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/ukraine-talks-possible-if-west-accepts-putins-peace-terms---russian-deputy-fm-1121026884.html
Ukraine Talks Possible if West Accepts Putin's Peace Terms - Russian Deputy FM 
Ukraine Talks Possible if West Accepts Putin's Peace Terms - Russian Deputy FM 
Sputnik International
Reaching settlement of the Ukraine crisis through negotiations is possible only if the US and Western countries realize there are no alternatives to Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiatives, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.
2024-11-28T04:41+0000
2024-11-28T05:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia-nato showdown
ukrainian crisis
vladimir putin
sergey ryabkov
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703151_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_afc92054bd16b5a5551a67420131a583.jpg
Sources have told the Washington Post newspaper that US officials understand that Ukraine may be pushed to negotiations with Russia even with territorial issues on the table. If the West continues along its current trajectories, there will be no basis for any talks, he added. Arming Ukraine With Nukes Means Uncontrolable EscalationGiving nuclear weapons to Kiev would be the biggest step towards the completely uncontrollable spread of the Ukraine conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.Last week, the New York Times reported that some US and European officials were allegedly proposing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine.Moscow regularly sends Washington verbal and material warnings, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added, commenting on the risk of expanding the geography of US ATACMS long-range missile attacks on Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/russias-use-of-oreshnik-missile-a-grave-warning-to-nato-amid-danger-of-world-war---analysts--1120965488.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703151_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a3e64d71da2536538119b1dc2594a876.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine nukes, non-proliferation, ukraine conflict, putin peace terms, ukraine peace talks
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine nukes, non-proliferation, ukraine conflict, putin peace terms, ukraine peace talks

Ukraine Talks Possible if West Accepts Putin's Peace Terms - Russian Deputy FM 

04:41 GMT 28.11.2024 (Updated: 05:21 GMT 28.11.2024)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the 1430th Motorised Rifle Gaurds Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is seen at a position in the Zaporozhye sector of the frontline
A Russian serviceman of the 1430th Motorised Rifle Gaurds Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is seen at a position in the Zaporozhye sector of the frontline - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Reaching settlement of the Ukraine crisis through negotiations is possible only if the US and Western countries realize there are no alternatives to Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiatives, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.
Sources have told the Washington Post newspaper that US officials understand that Ukraine may be pushed to negotiations with Russia even with territorial issues on the table.

"If the Kiev regime's handlers, its puppeteers, recognize that there is no alternative to the solution outlined by President Putin at the meeting with the Foreign Ministry leadership on 14 June, adjusted for the developments ‘on the ground’ that have taken place since then, if they see that there is no alternative, then, of course, a negotiated solution is possible," Ryabkov said.

Sunset over Saint Basil's Cathedral and Spasskaya Tower in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2024
Analysis
Russia’s Use of Oreshnik Missile a Grave Warning to NATO Amid Danger of World War - Analysts
22 November, 14:14 GMT
If the West continues along its current trajectories, there will be no basis for any talks, he added.
"The choice before them is quite simple, binary—either accept what Putin has proposed or stay where they are now, with the prospect of further deterioration of the situation for them," Ryabkov also said.

Arming Ukraine With Nukes Means Uncontrolable Escalation

Giving nuclear weapons to Kiev would be the biggest step towards the completely uncontrollable spread of the Ukraine conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.
Last week, the New York Times reported that some US and European officials were allegedly proposing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

"I do not know who these people are who say such things. I have repeatedly heard similar statements from responsible — or rather irresponsible — parties in Kiev. However, such a step would mean not only the collapse of the whole system of non-proliferation and arms control, which still stands despite the destructive US discourse, but also the biggest step towards further and completely uncontrolled spread of the conflict," Ryabkov said.

Moscow regularly sends Washington verbal and material warnings, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added, commenting on the risk of expanding the geography of US ATACMS long-range missile attacks on Russia.
"All warning signals are being sent on a regular basis, both verbal and material, like, for example, the test launch of a medium-range missile dubbed Oreshnik," Ryabkov said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала