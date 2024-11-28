https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/ukraine-talks-possible-if-west-accepts-putins-peace-terms---russian-deputy-fm-1121026884.html
Ukraine Talks Possible if West Accepts Putin's Peace Terms - Russian Deputy FM
Reaching settlement of the Ukraine crisis through negotiations is possible only if the US and Western countries realize there are no alternatives to Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiatives, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.
Sources have told the Washington Post newspaper that US officials understand that Ukraine may be pushed to negotiations with Russia even with territorial issues on the table. If the West continues along its current trajectories, there will be no basis for any talks, he added. Arming Ukraine With Nukes Means Uncontrolable EscalationGiving nuclear weapons to Kiev would be the biggest step towards the completely uncontrollable spread of the Ukraine conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.Last week, the New York Times reported that some US and European officials were allegedly proposing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine.Moscow regularly sends Washington verbal and material warnings, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added, commenting on the risk of expanding the geography of US ATACMS long-range missile attacks on Russia.
YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Reaching settlement of the Ukraine crisis through negotiations is possible only if the US and Western countries realize there are no alternatives to Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiatives, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.
Sources have told the Washington Post newspaper that US officials understand that Ukraine may be pushed to negotiations with Russia even with territorial issues on the table.
"If the Kiev regime's handlers, its puppeteers, recognize that there is no alternative to the solution outlined by President Putin at the meeting with the Foreign Ministry leadership on 14 June, adjusted for the developments ‘on the ground’ that have taken place since then, if they see that there is no alternative, then, of course, a negotiated solution is possible," Ryabkov said.
If the West continues along its current trajectories, there will be no basis for any talks, he added.
"The choice before them is quite simple, binary—either accept what Putin has proposed or stay where they are now, with the prospect of further deterioration of the situation for them," Ryabkov also said.
Arming Ukraine With Nukes Means Uncontrolable Escalation
Giving nuclear weapons to Kiev would be the biggest step towards the completely uncontrollable spread of the Ukraine conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.
Last week, the New York Times reported that some US and European officials were allegedly proposing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine.
"I do not know who these people are who say such things. I have repeatedly heard similar statements from responsible — or rather irresponsible — parties in Kiev. However, such a step would mean not only the collapse of the whole system of non-proliferation and arms control, which still stands despite the destructive US discourse, but also the biggest step towards further and completely uncontrolled spread of the conflict," Ryabkov said.
Moscow regularly sends Washington verbal and material warnings, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added, commenting on the risk of expanding the geography of US ATACMS long-range missile attacks on Russia.
"All warning signals are being sent on a regular basis, both verbal and material, like, for example, the test launch of a medium-range missile dubbed Oreshnik," Ryabkov said.