Ukraine Talks Possible if West Accepts Putin's Peace Terms - Russian Deputy FM

Reaching settlement of the Ukraine crisis through negotiations is possible only if the US and Western countries realize there are no alternatives to Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiatives, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Sources have told the Washington Post newspaper that US officials understand that Ukraine may be pushed to negotiations with Russia even with territorial issues on the table. If the West continues along its current trajectories, there will be no basis for any talks, he added. Arming Ukraine With Nukes Means Uncontrolable EscalationGiving nuclear weapons to Kiev would be the biggest step towards the completely uncontrollable spread of the Ukraine conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.Last week, the New York Times reported that some US and European officials were allegedly proposing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine.Moscow regularly sends Washington verbal and material warnings, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added, commenting on the risk of expanding the geography of US ATACMS long-range missile attacks on Russia.

