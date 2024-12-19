https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/russian-armys-combat-readiness-highest-in-world-same-goes-for-military---putin-1121212648.html

Russian Army's Combat Readiness Highest in World, Same Goes for Military - Putin

Russian army's combat readiness is highest in world, same goes for military, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We are strengthening our defense capability. The combat readiness of our armed forces today is, I say confidently, at the highest place in the world, at the highest place in the world. The same applies to our defense industry — we are increasing the production of everything that is needed for our armies and fleets. Moreover, both at the moment and in the future, we are doing this quite confidently, at a fast pace, which cannot be said about our opponents," Putin said at the annual "Direct Line" question-and-answer session combined with his end-of-year press conference. Russian army's successes are due to the growth of the defense industry, and the availability of new equipment among other things, Putin added.

