Russian Forces Strike Key Rail and Military Infrastructure Supplying Western Arms to Ukraine
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen in combat action in special military operation zone
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
Russian forces struck railway facilities used to carry Western-supplied equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense reported.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings targeted military airfield infrastructure, railway facilities facilitating the delivery of Western equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, drone assembly and storage sites, and a fuel depot," the report said.
Strikes were carried out against Ukrainian troops and equipment in 147 locations.
Air defense systems shot down ten US-made rocket projectiles from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 36 fixed-wing drones.
In total, over the course of one day, the enemy lost around 1,500 personnel killed and injured across the combat zones of the Russian military groups.
Other Developments
Yug Battlegroup
Continued advancing into the depths of Ukrainian defenses
Repelled an attack, resulting in up to 240 Ukrainian casualties
Destroyed two Kozak armored cars, a D-30 122mm howitzer and a US-made M119 105mm gun
Strikes hit military airfield infrastructure, rail targets, UAV assembly and storage sites and a fuel depot
Vostok Battlegroup
Enhanced their front-line position and struck Ukrainian units in several locations
Ukrainian losses included up to 150 soldiers, a Bogdana 155mm self-propelled artillery unit and a British-made FH-70 155mm howitzer
Successfully repelled two counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups
Destroyed a BMP, two motor vehicles and several artillery pieces
Tsentr Battlegroup
Repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks in a single day
Ukrainian losses included over 555 soldiers, a BMP, two M113 armored personnel carriers and six artillery systems
Took more advantageous positions, defeating mechanized, motorized infantry, assault brigades and an assault battalion
Strikes resulted in the destruction of multiple 122mm and 152mm artillery pieces
Sever Battlegroup
Struck Ukrainian formations in the Kharkov region
Ukrainian losses included up to 75 soldiers and two D-30 122mm howitzers
Successfully hit two territorial defense brigades in the Velikiye Prokhody and Volchansk areas
Zapad Battlegroup
Improved tactical positioning and struck six Ukrainian brigades
Repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks
Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 455 soldiers, two pickups and artillery pieces, including a 155mm M198 and several 122mm D-30 howitzers
Strikes targeted territories in the Kharkov, Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporozhye regions
Dnepr Battlegroup
Struck Ukrainian formations in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions
Ukrainian losses included up to 55 soldiers and a Kozak armored car
Attacked two territorial defense brigades and a mechanized brigade