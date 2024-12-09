https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/russian-forces-strike-key-rail-and-military-infrastructure-supplying-western-arms-to-ukraine-1121131681.html

Russian Forces Strike Key Rail and Military Infrastructure Supplying Western Arms to Ukraine

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck railway facilities used to carry Western-supplied equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings targeted military airfield infrastructure, railway facilities facilitating the delivery of Western equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, drone assembly and storage sites, and a fuel depot," the report said.Strikes were carried out against Ukrainian troops and equipment in 147 locations.Air defense systems shot down ten US-made rocket projectiles from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 36 fixed-wing drones.In total, over the course of one day, the enemy lost around 1,500 personnel killed and injured across the combat zones of the Russian military groups.Other DevelopmentsYug BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupTsentr BattlegroupSever BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

