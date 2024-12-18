https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/us-withdrew-from-arms-treaties-to-develop-new-weapons--russian-general-1121205201.html

US Withdrew From Arms Treaties to Develop New Weapons – Russian General

Sputnik International

The United States has withdrawn from the ABM, INF and Open Skies treaties due to the desire to create new most destructive weapons, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov has said.

"The situation is also aggravated by the crisis in the system of international arms control commitments and agreements," Gerasimov told a briefing for foreign military attaches."Since 2002, the United States has destroyed all the agreements in this area signed during the Cold War — the ABM Treaty, the INF Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty," he noted."The reason why the United States withdrew from these agreements was the desire to ensure the possibility of creating new types of weapons, which were considered the most destructive." Gerasimov said the first and foremost issue was medium- and short-range missiles, as well as the US deployment of its missile defense systems in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.The general said Russia's Armed Forces in 2024 had met all the tasks set by the governmentHe noted that the renewal of weapons and military equipment was underway and the level of training of the command and units was increasing.Much practical experience had been gained during the special operation in combat operations by various formations, use of aviation, air defense and other units.More than 30 countries have provided Ukraine with $350 billion in financial aid, including about $170 billion for military needs, and more than 165,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been trained to NATO standards, Gerasimov said.Bu the goals of the special military operation would definitely be achieved, he insisted.The general added that the proportion of strategic nuclear forces units equipped with the newest weapons was now at 95 percent.Gerasimov announced that the first regiment equipped with the S-500 surface-to-air missile system, which is capable of strategic missile defense, was on the verge of completion.

