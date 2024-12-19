International
Slovak Troops to Monitor Security on Oil, Gas Pipelines - Reports
Slovak Troops to Monitor Security on Oil, Gas Pipelines - Reports
Slovak troops will participate in maintaining the security of oil and gas pipelines in the country, Slovak newspaper reported.
The servicepeople will monitor the security of more than 80 objects, the newspaper said, adding that the operation, dubbed Iron Stream, will also involve dozens of units of armed vehicles, drones, and Black Hawk helicopters. In early December, Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said that members of a terrorist cell that may have been preparing a terrorist attack on the country's critical infrastructure had been identified. They were deported to Ukraine and Hungary. The minister also noted that there was "a real suspicion of a possible preparation of an attack consisting in the destruction or disabling of an important energy facility, namely a gas or oil pipeline. The prepared attacks reportedly targeted the Druzhba pipeline.
Slovak Troops to Monitor Security on Oil, Gas Pipelines - Reports

04:17 GMT 19.12.2024
© Flickr / CZE-A WO Frantisek STEINSlovakian NSE
Slovakian NSE - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2024
© Flickr / CZE-A WO Frantisek STEIN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak troops will participate in maintaining the security of oil and gas pipelines in the country, Slovak newspaper reported.
The servicepeople will monitor the security of more than 80 objects, the newspaper said, adding that the operation, dubbed Iron Stream, will also involve dozens of units of armed vehicles, drones, and Black Hawk helicopters.
In early December, Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said that members of a terrorist cell that may have been preparing a terrorist attack on the country's critical infrastructure had been identified. They were deported to Ukraine and Hungary. The minister also noted that there was "a real suspicion of a possible preparation of an attack consisting in the destruction or disabling of an important energy facility, namely a gas or oil pipeline. The prepared attacks reportedly targeted the Druzhba pipeline.
