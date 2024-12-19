https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/slovak-troops-to-monitor-security-on-oil-gas-pipelines---reports-1121208531.html
Slovak Troops to Monitor Security on Oil, Gas Pipelines - Reports
Slovak Troops to Monitor Security on Oil, Gas Pipelines - Reports
Sputnik International
Slovak troops will participate in maintaining the security of oil and gas pipelines in the country, Slovak newspaper reported.
2024-12-19T04:17+0000
2024-12-19T04:17+0000
2024-12-19T04:17+0000
world
ukraine
hungary
europe
gas
slovakia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101791/34/1017913413_0:59:1157:710_1920x0_80_0_0_1c2e7db6213d7552caf804206ce3f9a0.jpg
The servicepeople will monitor the security of more than 80 objects, the newspaper said, adding that the operation, dubbed Iron Stream, will also involve dozens of units of armed vehicles, drones, and Black Hawk helicopters. In early December, Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said that members of a terrorist cell that may have been preparing a terrorist attack on the country's critical infrastructure had been identified. They were deported to Ukraine and Hungary. The minister also noted that there was "a real suspicion of a possible preparation of an attack consisting in the destruction or disabling of an important energy facility, namely a gas or oil pipeline. The prepared attacks reportedly targeted the Druzhba pipeline.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/slovakia-negotiating-gas-supplies-hopes-transit-via-ukraine-continues---fico--1121162096.html
ukraine
hungary
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101791/34/1017913413_67:0:1091:768_1920x0_80_0_0_8905179bd45d8e99b6f4a0b73f9ca0cb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
slovak troops, security on oil, gas pipelines, security of oil and gas pipelines in the country
slovak troops, security on oil, gas pipelines, security of oil and gas pipelines in the country
Slovak Troops to Monitor Security on Oil, Gas Pipelines - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak troops will participate in maintaining the security of oil and gas pipelines in the country, Slovak newspaper reported.
The servicepeople will monitor the security of more than 80 objects, the newspaper said, adding that the operation, dubbed Iron Stream, will also involve dozens of units of armed vehicles, drones, and Black Hawk helicopters.
In early December, Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said that members of a terrorist cell that may have been preparing a terrorist attack on the country's critical infrastructure had been identified. They were deported to Ukraine and Hungary. The minister also noted that there was "a real suspicion of a possible preparation of an attack consisting in the destruction or disabling of an important energy facility, namely a gas or oil pipeline
. The prepared attacks reportedly targeted the Druzhba pipeline.