https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/trump-threatens-government-with-total-paralysis-says-debt-ceiling-could-plunge-us-into-depression-1121216404.html

Trump Threatens Government With Total Paralysis, Says Debt Ceiling Could Plunge US Into Depression

Trump Threatens Government With Total Paralysis, Says Debt Ceiling Could Plunge US Into Depression

Sputnik International

Regular high-stakes bipartisan brinksmanship on the debt ceiling (i.e. Congressionally-mandated limits how much money the federal government can borrow) reached a fever pitch this week after President-Elect Trump picked up the political hot potato of an issue.

2024-12-19T18:34+0000

2024-12-19T18:34+0000

2024-12-19T18:34+0000

americas

us

donald trump

joe biden

world

washington

congress

democrats

republicans

medicaid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg

Donald Trump has threatened lawmakers with a costly and perhaps fatal government shutdown unless Congress ups the debt ceiling or eliminates limits to federal government borrowing altogether.The president-elect warned the US could be thrust into an economic depression if government spending exceeded limits set out by Congress – something expected to happen in the coming months – soon after he takes office in January.“By doing what I’m doing, I put it into the Biden administration,” Trump said, adding that the issue should be resolved by the outgoing administration, not his own.“In other words, it doesn’t have a real meaning other than you’ve violated something. And that may be just, one day, half a story, or it may lead to the Depression of 1929 and nobody wants to take the chance, except the Democrats,” Trump said.Lawmakers have until Friday to approve must-pass legislation to keep the federal government up and running, or face a shutdown. A proposed House vote on spending, which would have kept the government funded into mid-March 2025, was canceled Wednesday night.Democrats have accused Trump and Republicans of “playing politics with this bipartisan agreement.”The debt ceiling plagues the US government on a regular basis, with Republicans and Democrats playing high-level political brinksmanship nearly each time a must-pass funding bill comes around. The debt ceiling was first introduced by Congress during the First World War, ballooning by over 2400% and the limit raised more than a hundred times since then.The ability to incur massive debts, combined with the dollar’s status as the world’s de facto reserve currency, have traditionally allowed the US government to spend significantly more than it collects in tax revenues to fund things like the defense budget, Medicaid, Medicare education and foreign aid. However, some economists fear that current debt (over $36 trillion and counting) is unsustainable, and that the dollar’s status as a reserve for state-to-state trade may be coming to an end, thanks in large part to Washington’s own policies of incurring debt and weaponizing the greenback.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/us-government-shutdown-looms-as-trump-biden-feud-over-funding-bill---1121209500.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/musk-warns-of-risks-of-us-going-bankrupt-1120635633.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/us-federal-debt-tops-36-trillion-as-dollars-decline-brics-rise-take-toll-1120900016.html

americas

world

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will us go into depression under trump, will us plunge into depression, is us heading for depression, what is the debt ceiling, who supports the debt ceiling