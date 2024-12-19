https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/us-government-shutdown-looms-as-trump-biden-feud-over-funding-bill---1121209500.html
US Government Shutdown Looms as Trump, Biden Feud Over Funding Bill
US Government Shutdown Looms as Trump, Biden Feud Over Funding Bill
Sputnik International
US government shutdown looms as Trump, Biden feud over funding bill.
2024-12-19T07:43+0000
2024-12-19T07:43+0000
2024-12-19T08:02+0000
americas
us
donald trump
joe biden
elon musk
republicans
treasury department
white house
government shutdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209309_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_92ef7554bfe2d4b622f4cfa37f9269c5.jpg
US President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t taken office yet, but he’s already throwing punches, tackling the Biden administration over the massive government funding deal. What are they sparring over? On Tuesday, congressional leaders introduced a short-term funding bill aimed at keeping the federal government operational until March 14. This stopgap measure was announced just days before a looming December 20 deadline to avert a government shutdown. What Led to Collapse of Government Funding Plan? Republicans are opposed to the increased spending proposed in the 1,547-page bill, which includes allocations of $100.4 billion for disaster relief, $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers, and various other provisions. Trump has placed the debt ceiling at the forefront of discussions aimed at keeping the government operational. He is urging lawmakers to incorporate an increase in the debt ceiling into the budget package, which would enable the Treasury Department to issue new debt to meet existing obligations. Republicans have been encouraged to approve a ‘clean’ stopgap funding bill paired with a hike to the debt ceiling before Trump takes office on January 20. Elon Musk, picked to head the newly-established "Department of Government Efficiency" or DOGE, warned on X that “any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in two years!” The outgoing Biden administration responded by blasting Trump and the Republicans for “playing politics with this bipartisan agreement.” This would “hurt hardworking Americans and create instability across the country” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Trump and Vance remain adamant, quipping that raising the debt ceiling “is not great, but we’d rather do it on Biden’s watch.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/us-heading-to-fiscal-train-wreck-in-2025-due-to-large-debt-spending-surges---malpass-1118412062.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/trump-says-will-not-seek-revenge-against-political-opponents-1121128162.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209309_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a4653664766b4867f9b82f4b02f07b4d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us government shutdown, will there be a us government shutdown, why does trump reject stopgap funding bill, why does trump want to raise the debt ceiling, us economy, us debt
us government shutdown, will there be a us government shutdown, why does trump reject stopgap funding bill, why does trump want to raise the debt ceiling, us economy, us debt
US Government Shutdown Looms as Trump, Biden Feud Over Funding Bill
07:43 GMT 19.12.2024 (Updated: 08:02 GMT 19.12.2024)
House Republicans and Democrats had negotiated a stopgap spending plan to keep the federal government funded at current rates until March 14, 2025. However, the proposed vote on the spending package in the House was canceled on Wednesday evening.
US President-elect Donald Trump
hasn’t taken office yet, but he’s already throwing punches, tackling the Biden administration over the massive government funding
deal. What are they sparring over?
On Tuesday, congressional leaders introduced a short-term funding bill aimed at keeping the federal government operational until March 14. This stopgap measure was announced just days before a looming December 20 deadline to avert a government shutdown.
What Led to Collapse of Government Funding Plan?
Republicans are opposed to the increased spending proposed in the 1,547-page bill, which includes allocations of $100.4 billion for disaster relief, $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers, and various other provisions.
Trump has placed the debt ceiling
at the forefront of discussions aimed at keeping the government operational.
He is urging lawmakers to incorporate an increase in the debt ceiling into the budget package, which would enable the Treasury Department to issue new debt to meet existing obligations. Republicans have been encouraged to approve a ‘clean’ stopgap funding bill paired with a hike to the debt ceiling before Trump takes office on January 20.
Elon Musk, picked to head the newly-established "Department of Government Efficiency" or DOGE
, warned on X that “any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in two years!”
The outgoing Biden administration responded by blasting Trump and the Republicans for “playing politics with this bipartisan agreement.” This would “hurt hardworking Americans and create instability across the country” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Trump and Vance remain adamant, quipping that raising the debt ceiling “is not great, but we’d rather do it on Biden’s watch.”