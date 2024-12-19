https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/turkey-will-not-interfere-in-antiterror-fight-in-syria-if-damascus-solves-problem---fidan-1121208119.html

Turkiye Won’t Intervene If Syria Able to Tackle Terrorism Effectively, Says Top Diplomat

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara would have no reason to interfere in anti-terrorism efforts in Syria if the new administration handles the problem "properly."

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the destruction of all terrorist organizations, including the PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party banned in Turkey] and ISIS [Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia] is important to protect the territorial integrity of Syria. The Lebanese TV channel Al-Mayadeen, citing its own correspondent, reported that armed units of the so-called "Syrian National Army" [SNA], with the support of Turkiye, are amassing significant reinforcements to the Manbij area in the northeast of the Syrian province of Aleppo to attack the positions of Kurdish forces. "There's a new administration in Damascus now. I think this is primarily their concern now. So I think if they address this issue properly, so there would be no reason for us to intervene," Fidan told Al Jazeera when asked whether Turkiye's military interference was necessary to conduct an anti-terrorism operation in Syria. On December 8, Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus. Russian officials reported that then Syrian President Bashar Assad stepped down after negotiations with key figures involved in the Syrian conflict. Following his resignation, he left Syria for Russia, where he was granted asylum.Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10. He announced later that the interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.

