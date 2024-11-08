https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/turkiye-expects-trump-to-stop-supplying-weapons-to-israel---erdogan-1120817779.html
Turkiye Expects Trump to Stop Supplying Weapons to Israel - Erdogan
Turkiye expects that US President-elect Donald Trump will stop supplying weapons to Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
"I would say that a good start for Mr. Trump's goal would be to stop the supply of weapons to Israel in order to stop Israeli aggression in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories. Any step in support of Israel's expansionist ambitions could increase tensions in the region and expand conflict zones," Erdogan told reporters on the plane returning from Budapest. Countries outside the region should take into account all these risks when forming their Middle East policy, the president said. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had invited US President-elect Donald Trump to pay a visit to Turkey and expressed the hope that the leader will accept the invitation.Erdogan added that he wants to discuss developments in the Middle East with Trump, in particular Israel's actions, as well as expressed the hope that they will be able to overcome the Ukraine crisis in cooperation with the new US administration.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye expects that US President-elect Donald Trump will stop supplying weapons to Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
"I would say that a good start for Mr. Trump's goal would be to stop the supply of weapons to Israel in order to stop Israeli aggression in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories. Any step in support of Israel's expansionist ambitions could increase tensions in the region and expand conflict zones," Erdogan told reporters on the plane returning from Budapest.
Countries outside the region should take into account all these risks when forming their Middle East policy
, the president said.
"The Trump presidency will have a serious impact on the political and military balance in the Middle East. All steps aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region will benefit the building of global peace," Erdogan stressed.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had invited US President-elect Donald Trump
to pay a visit to Turkey and expressed the hope that the leader will accept the invitation.
"We invited him [Trump] to our country and I hope that he will accept our invitation, and in this way we will strengthen cooperation between Turkey and the United States in a different way than in the past," Erdogan told reporters.
Erdogan added that he wants to discuss developments in the Middle East with Trump, in particular Israel's actions, as well as expressed the hope that they will be able to overcome the Ukraine crisis in cooperation with the new US administration.