Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Strikes Ukrainian SBU Coordination Center in Retaliation for Shelling of Chemical Plant
The Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike with long-range weapons in response to Kiev's shelling of on the Kamensky chemical plant in Russia's Rostov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
On Thursday, the ministry said that Kiev had launched a strike on the Kamensky chemical plant in the Rostov Region, using six ATACMS missiles and four Storm Shadow cruise missiles. All goals of the strike have been achieved and all objects have been hit, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike with long-range weapons in response to Kiev's shelling of on the Kamensky chemical plant in Russia's Rostov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
On Thursday, the ministry said that Kiev had launched a strike on the Kamensky chemical plant in the Rostov Region, using six ATACMS missiles and four Storm Shadow cruise missiles.
"In response to the actions of the Kiev regime, supported by Western curators, this morning a massive strike with long-range precision weapons was carried out on the Ukrainian Security Service command post, the Kiev design bureau 'Luch.' which designs and manufactures the Neptune missile systems, ground-based cruise missiles MLRS Vilkha, as well as the position of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," the ministry said in a statement.
All goals of the strike have been achieved and all objects have been hit, the statement read.
