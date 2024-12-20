https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/russia-launches-massive-strike-in-retaliation-for-ukraines-shelling-of-chemical-plant-1121219902.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian SBU Coordination Center in Retaliation for Shelling of Chemical Plant

The Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike with long-range weapons in response to Kiev's shelling of on the Kamensky chemical plant in Russia's Rostov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, the ministry said that Kiev had launched a strike on the Kamensky chemical plant in the Rostov Region, using six ATACMS missiles and four Storm Shadow cruise missiles. All goals of the strike have been achieved and all objects have been hit, the statement read.

