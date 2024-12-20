https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/russia-launches-massive-strike-in-retaliation-for-ukraines-shelling-of-chemical-plant-1121219902.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian SBU Coordination Center in Retaliation for Shelling of Chemical Plant
The Russian armed forces have launched a massive strike with long-range weapons in response to Kiev's shelling of on the Kamensky chemical plant in Russia's Rostov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2024-12-20T08:24+0000
2024-12-20T08:24+0000
2024-12-20T08:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia
rostov region
russian defense ministry
russian army
russian armed forces
ukrainian security service (sbu)
luch
On Thursday, the ministry said that Kiev had launched a strike on the Kamensky chemical plant in the Rostov Region, using six ATACMS missiles and four Storm Shadow cruise missiles. All goals of the strike have been achieved and all objects have been hit, the statement read.
2024
08:24 GMT 20.12.2024 (Updated: 08:41 GMT 20.12.2024)
"In response to the actions of the Kiev regime, supported by Western curators, this morning a massive strike with long-range precision weapons was carried out on the Ukrainian Security Service command post, the Kiev design bureau 'Luch.' which designs and manufactures the Neptune missile systems, ground-based cruise missiles MLRS Vilkha, as well as the position of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," the ministry said in a statement.
