Watch Russian Forces Hoist Flag in Another Village in Donetsk People's Republic
The soldiers earlier liberated the village of Uspenovka located eight kilometers southwest of the strategic city of Kurakhovo. 20.12.2024, Sputnik International
The Russian tricolor now proudly flies over the village of Novopustynovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, footage from Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) released on December 20 shows.Soldiers of the Tsentr Battlegroup used artillery and attack drones to destroy enemy positions before liberating Novopustynovka, the MoD earlier said in a statement.
2024
The Russian flag was raised after Novopustynovka in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated.
The soldiers earlier liberated the village of Uspenovka located eight kilometers southwest of the strategic city of Kurakhovo.
The Russian tricolor now proudly flies over the village of Novopustynovka in the Donetsk People's Republic
, footage from Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) released on December 20 shows.
Soldiers of the Tsentr Battlegroup used artillery and attack drones to destroy enemy positions before liberating Novopustynovka, the MoD earlier said in a statement.
"Ukrainian soldiers attempted to transport reinforcements for a counterattack, but were stopped by artillery fire and minefields. Some of them were destroyed, with the rest fleeing the battlefield," the statement pointed out.