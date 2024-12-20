https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/watch-russian-forces-hoist-flag-in-another-village-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1121221840.html

Watch Russian Forces Hoist Flag in Another Village in Donetsk People's Republic

The soldiers earlier liberated the village of Uspenovka located eight kilometers southwest of the strategic city of Kurakhovo. 20.12.2024, Sputnik International

The Russian tricolor now proudly flies over the village of Novopustynovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, footage from Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) released on December 20 shows.Soldiers of the Tsentr Battlegroup used artillery and attack drones to destroy enemy positions before liberating Novopustynovka, the MoD earlier said in a statement.

