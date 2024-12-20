International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Forces Hoist Flag in Another Village in Donetsk People's Republic
Watch Russian Forces Hoist Flag in Another Village in Donetsk People's Republic
The soldiers earlier liberated the village of Uspenovka located eight kilometers southwest of the strategic city of Kurakhovo.
The Russian tricolor now proudly flies over the village of Novopustynovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, footage from Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) released on December 20 shows.Soldiers of the Tsentr Battlegroup used artillery and attack drones to destroy enemy positions before liberating Novopustynovka, the MoD earlier said in a statement.
The Russian flag was raised after Novopustynovka in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated.
russian soldiers, artillery and attack drones
The soldiers earlier liberated the village of Uspenovka located eight kilometers southwest of the strategic city of Kurakhovo.
The Russian tricolor now proudly flies over the village of Novopustynovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, footage from Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) released on December 20 shows.
Soldiers of the Tsentr Battlegroup used artillery and attack drones to destroy enemy positions before liberating Novopustynovka, the MoD earlier said in a statement.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Hoist Russian Flag in Villages South of Kurakhovo
15 December, 05:34 GMT
15 December, 05:34 GMT

"Ukrainian soldiers attempted to transport reinforcements for a counterattack, but were stopped by artillery fire and minefields. Some of them were destroyed, with the rest fleeing the battlefield," the statement pointed out.

