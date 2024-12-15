https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russian-troops-hoist-russian-flag-in-villages-south-of-kurakhovo-1121171054.html
Russian Troops Hoist Russian Flag in Villages South of Kurakhovo
Russian soldiers have hoisted Russia's tricolor flag in the villages of Uspenovka and Annovka, south of Kurakhovo, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Russian forces are currently conducting clearing operations of scattered Ukrainian army groups, according to Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber's Commission on Sovereignty and Co-Chair of the Coordinating Council for the Integration of New Regions, as reported by Sputnik.He also reported that a Ukrainian group of up to 700 personnel have been completely encircled south of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), near the villages of Uspenovka, Annovka, and Veselyi Gai.He added that clearing operations are also being conducted in the neighboring village of Veselyi Gai.Earlier Ret. Col. Anatoly Matviychuk told Sputnik that Kurakhovo was important for Kiev from the economic standpoint as well because of its mine where coking coal is produced.
Russian forces are currently conducting clearing operations of scattered Ukrainian army groups, according to Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber's Commission on Sovereignty and Co-Chair of the Coordinating Council for the Integration of New Regions, as reported by Sputnik.
"Our army has raised the flags of the Russian Federation in the villages of Annovka and Uspenovka; clearing operations of remaining scattered groups of Ukrainian militants are underway," he stated.
He also reported that a Ukrainian group of up to 700 personnel have been completely encircled south of Kurakhovo
in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), near the villages of Uspenovka, Annovka, and Veselyi Gai.
He added that clearing operations are also being conducted in the neighboring village of Veselyi Gai.
Kurakhovo is a city in the western part of the DPR, situated 46 kilometers from Donetsk and 30 kilometers south of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk). The city holds significant operational importance as a the largest settlement in the southwestern Donbass region that has remained under Kiev's control for the longest since the liberation of Ugledar.
Earlier Ret. Col. Anatoly Matviychuk told Sputnik
that Kurakhovo was important for Kiev from the economic standpoint as well because of its mine where coking coal is produced.