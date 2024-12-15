https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russian-troops-hoist-russian-flag-in-villages-south-of-kurakhovo-1121171054.html

Russian Troops Hoist Russian Flag in Villages South of Kurakhovo

Russian soldiers have hoisted Russia's tricolor flag in the villages of Uspenovka and Annovka, south of Kurakhovo, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Russian forces are currently conducting clearing operations of scattered Ukrainian army groups, according to Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber's Commission on Sovereignty and Co-Chair of the Coordinating Council for the Integration of New Regions, as reported by Sputnik.He also reported that a Ukrainian group of up to 700 personnel have been completely encircled south of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), near the villages of Uspenovka, Annovka, and Veselyi Gai.He added that clearing operations are also being conducted in the neighboring village of Veselyi Gai.Earlier Ret. Col. Anatoly Matviychuk told Sputnik that Kurakhovo was important for Kiev from the economic standpoint as well because of its mine where coking coal is produced.

