Cutting-Edge Tucha Missile Ship Admitted to Russian Navy – Russian Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Russian corvette Tucha, part of Project 22800, has been admitted to the Russian navy's Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

“In Kaspiysk, at the naval base of for the Caspian Fleet, a grand ceremony of admission of the Project 22800 'Tucha' missile ship to the Russian navy has taken place. The admission to the Russian Navy and rising of the St. Andrew’s Flag has been held under the leadership of deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, vice-admiral Igor Mukhametshin,” the ministry said. At the ceremony, Mukhametshin thanked the staff of the Zelenodolsk Shipyard for their contribution and expressed certainty that the ship’s crew will successfully perform all the tasks. The ceremony was also attended by Commander of the Caspian Flotilla Oleg Zverev and Zelenodolsk Shipyard CEO Alexander Filippov. Tucha is the fourth ship of Project 22800. Its construction was launched in 2019 and finished in 2023. The ships of this type have high-precision rocket weapon complexes.

