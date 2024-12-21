International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/cutting-edge-tucha-missile-ship-admitted-to-russian-navy--russian-defense-ministry-1121228090.html
Cutting-Edge Tucha Missile Ship Admitted to Russian Navy – Russian Defense Ministry
Cutting-Edge Tucha Missile Ship Admitted to Russian Navy – Russian Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian corvette Tucha, part of Project 22800, has been admitted to the Russian navy's Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-12-21T11:11+0000
2024-12-21T11:11+0000
military
russian navy
russian defense ministry
project 22800
black sea fleet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/15/1121227929_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_f825acde0b72613ef2a2ca4abcd03f94.jpg
“In Kaspiysk, at the naval base of for the Caspian Fleet, a grand ceremony of admission of the Project 22800 'Tucha' missile ship to the Russian navy has taken place. The admission to the Russian Navy and rising of the St. Andrew’s Flag has been held under the leadership of deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, vice-admiral Igor Mukhametshin,” the ministry said. At the ceremony, Mukhametshin thanked the staff of the Zelenodolsk Shipyard for their contribution and expressed certainty that the ship’s crew will successfully perform all the tasks. The ceremony was also attended by Commander of the Caspian Flotilla Oleg Zverev and Zelenodolsk Shipyard CEO Alexander Filippov. Tucha is the fourth ship of Project 22800. Its construction was launched in 2019 and finished in 2023. The ships of this type have high-precision rocket weapon complexes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/russia-rolls-out-nuclear-powered-icebreaker-chukotka-1120801203.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/15/1121227929_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d4a4da675bf857913df2f29e760744d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian navy, black sea fleet, black sea tucha, russian warships
russian navy, black sea fleet, black sea tucha, russian warships

Cutting-Edge Tucha Missile Ship Admitted to Russian Navy – Russian Defense Ministry

11:11 GMT 21.12.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankTucha missile ship
Tucha missile ship - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
KASPIYSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian corvette Tucha, part of Project 22800, has been admitted to the Russian navy's Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
“In Kaspiysk, at the naval base of for the Caspian Fleet, a grand ceremony of admission of the Project 22800 'Tucha' missile ship to the Russian navy has taken place. The admission to the Russian Navy and rising of the St. Andrew’s Flag has been held under the leadership of deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, vice-admiral Igor Mukhametshin,” the ministry said.
At the ceremony, Mukhametshin thanked the staff of the Zelenodolsk Shipyard for their contribution and expressed certainty that the ship’s crew will successfully perform all the tasks.
Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker Chukotka - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
Multimedia
Russia Rolls Out Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker Chukotka
7 November, 09:57 GMT
The ceremony was also attended by Commander of the Caspian Flotilla Oleg Zverev and Zelenodolsk Shipyard CEO Alexander Filippov.
Tucha is the fourth ship of Project 22800. Its construction was launched in 2019 and finished in 2023. The ships of this type have high-precision rocket weapon complexes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала