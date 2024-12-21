https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/lessons-never-learned-how-us-pushes-taiwans-militarization-1121229605.html
Lessons Never Learned: How US Pushes Taiwan's Militarization
Beijing, which considers Taiwan an essential part of China, has repeatedly lashed out at America’s weapon sales to Taiwan, which it says undermines Chinese-US relations and jeopardizes peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan has received a first batch of 38 US-made Abrams tanks, with 70 more such armored vehicles due to be delivered to the island before the end of 2026.
Let’s delve into what other military equipment Washington sold to Taipei under outgoing US President Joe Biden
between 2021 and 2024, and what American weapons Taiwan plans to purchase. Information is based on open sources and media reports.
Already Bought (Approved Deals are Worth About $7 Billion)
3 National advanced surface-to-air missile systems (NASAMS)
29 M142 high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS)
Undisclosed number of MGM-140 army tactical missile systems (ATACMS)
100 AGM-88B HARM and 23 HARM training missiles
AGM-84L-1 Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles
AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder air-to-air missiles.
The AN/TPS-77 and AN/TPS-78 radar systems
720 Switchblade loitering munitions
An M136 Volcano vehicle-launched scatterable mine system
spare parts for F-16 fighters and radars
To Be Purchased (Package is Worth More Than $15 Billion)
60 F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets
4 E-2D Hawkeye tactical airborne early warning aircraft
10 retired unspecified warships
400 interceptor missiles for the Patriot missile systems
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier this month that Washington's arms sales to Taiwan
seriously violate the One-China principle and the provisions of the three joint China-US communiques.
"The move violates international law and sends false signals to Taiwanese separatists," the statement pointed out.
The situation around Taiwan worsened after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022. China, which sees the island as part of its territory, condemned Pelosi's visit as US support for Taiwanese separatism and held large-scale military exercises.