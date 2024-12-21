https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/lessons-never-learned-how-us-pushes-taiwans-militarization-1121229605.html

Lessons Never Learned: How US Pushes Taiwan's Militarization

Beijing, which considers Taiwan an essential part of China, has repeatedly lashed out at America’s weapon sales to Taiwan, which it says undermines Chinese-US relations and jeopardizes peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has received a first batch of 38 US-made Abrams tanks, with 70 more such armored vehicles due to be delivered to the island before the end of 2026.Let’s delve into what other military equipment Washington sold to Taipei under outgoing US President Joe Biden between 2021 and 2024, and what American weapons Taiwan plans to purchase. Information is based on open sources and media reports.Already Bought (Approved Deals are Worth About $7 Billion)To Be Purchased (Package is Worth More Than $15 Billion) The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier this month that Washington's arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the One-China principle and the provisions of the three joint China-US communiques.The situation around Taiwan worsened after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022. China, which sees the island as part of its territory, condemned Pelosi's visit as US support for Taiwanese separatism and held large-scale military exercises.

