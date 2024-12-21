https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/nazi-apologizer-and-shrewd-relations-spoiler-check-out-the-profile-of-new-ukrainian-envoy-to-un-1121227685.html

Nazi Apologizer and Shrewd Relations Spoiler: Check Out the Profile of New Ukrainian Envoy to UN

Nazi Apologizer and Shrewd Relations Spoiler: Check Out the Profile of New Ukrainian Envoy to UN

Sputnik International

In Germany, Andriy Melnyk is notoriously known as "a very undiplomatic diplomat" over his rude and controversial remarks.

2024-12-21T11:05+0000

2024-12-21T11:05+0000

2024-12-21T11:05+0000

world

ukraine

the united nations (un)

envoy

volodymyr zelensky

olaf scholz

diplomat

support

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_0:123:2367:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_f737657aeb0f3247f1acb3025a8ed9ad.jpg

Volodymyr Zelensky hasn’t thought twice before appointing notorious diplomat Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine’s new representative to the UN. Let’s check out Melnyk’s record.In May 2022, then-Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Melnyk slammed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for not yet visiting Kiev in a show of support as other European leaders had done.Several months later, Melnyk used obscene language toward billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk over the latter’s plan on a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict."F**k off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk", the 49-year-old wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page back then. Musk responded by switching off Ukraine's access to the Starlink satellite network.Also in 2022, Melnyk provoked public uproar by claiming that Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera "was not a mass murderer of Jews and Poles" during the Second World War and that “there is no proof that Bandera supporters killed hundreds of thousands of Jews."And last year, Melnyk, then-Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil, said that his country is not supported by "naughty Brazilian land.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/fact-check-general-syrsky-hero-of-kiev-or-butcher-of-bakhmut-1116691878.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

notorious diplomat andriy melnyk, public uproar, a show of support, the second world war