Nazi Apologizer and Shrewd Relations Spoiler: Check Out the Profile of New Ukrainian Envoy to UN
In Germany, Andriy Melnyk is notoriously known as "a very undiplomatic diplomat" over his rude and controversial remarks.
Volodymyr Zelensky hasn’t thought twice before appointing notorious diplomat Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine’s new representative to the UN. Let’s check out Melnyk’s record.In May 2022, then-Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Melnyk slammed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for not yet visiting Kiev in a show of support as other European leaders had done.Several months later, Melnyk used obscene language toward billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk over the latter’s plan on a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict."F**k off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk", the 49-year-old wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page back then. Musk responded by switching off Ukraine's access to the Starlink satellite network.Also in 2022, Melnyk provoked public uproar by claiming that Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera "was not a mass murderer of Jews and Poles" during the Second World War and that “there is no proof that Bandera supporters killed hundreds of thousands of Jews."And last year, Melnyk, then-Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil, said that his country is not supported by "naughty Brazilian land.”
Volodymyr Zelensky hasn’t thought twice before appointing notorious diplomat Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine’s new representative to the UN. Let’s check out Melnyk’s record.
In May 2022, then-Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Melnyk slammed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
for not yet visiting Kiev in a show of support as other European leaders had done.
"Acting like a sulky liver sausage doesn’t sound very statesmanlike," Melnyk said at the time, referencing Scholz’s reluctance to visit Ukraine weeks after Kiev refused to invite German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Several months later, Melnyk used obscene language toward billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk
over the latter’s plan on a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict.
"F**k off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk", the 49-year-old wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page back then. Musk responded by switching off Ukraine's access to the Starlink satellite network.
Also in 2022, Melnyk provoked public uproar by claiming that Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera
"was not a mass murderer of Jews and Poles" during the Second World War and that “there is no proof that Bandera supporters killed hundreds of thousands of Jews."
And last year, Melnyk, then-Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil, said that his country is not supported by "naughty Brazilian land.”