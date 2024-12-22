International
Japan Launches Lunar Glass NEO Project to Create Ecosystem to Live on Moon
Japan Launches Lunar Glass NEO Project to Create Ecosystem to Live on Moon
Japan’s Kyoto University and Kajima Corporation have launched a joint project, Lunar Glass NEO, aimed at constructing a self-contained ecosystem with artificial gravity to support human habitation on the moon, the joint statement read.
"A joint study by Kyoto University and Kajima Corporation, ‘Artificial Gravity Habitats on the Moon and Mars,’ was announced in 2022. The study identified and developed three essential components for living in space: artificial gravity, a confined ecosystem, and a transportation system with artificial gravity," the document stated.The research will be focused on the following stages: assessing the technical feasibility of the structure and construction of facilities, their suitability for human life, assessing the impact on human health, as well as creating closed ecosystems with the aim of their further use in creating facilities for living on the Moon. The statement also said that one of the aims of the study is to begin creating such an object on Earth.
06:16 GMT 22.12.2024
Total lunar eclipse
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan’s Kyoto University and Kajima Corporation have launched a joint project, Lunar Glass NEO, aimed at constructing a self-contained ecosystem with artificial gravity to support human habitation on the moon, the joint statement read.
"A joint study by Kyoto University and Kajima Corporation, ‘Artificial Gravity Habitats on the Moon and Mars,’ was announced in 2022. The study identified and developed three essential components for living in space: artificial gravity, a confined ecosystem, and a transportation system with artificial gravity," the document stated.
The research will be focused on the following stages: assessing the technical feasibility of the structure and construction of facilities, their suitability for human life, assessing the impact on human health, as well as creating closed ecosystems with the aim of their further use in creating facilities for living on the Moon. The statement also said that one of the aims of the study is to begin creating such an object on Earth.

The Lunar Glass will be approximately 200 meters (656 feet) in diameter and 400 meters (1312 feet) high, capable of housing up to 10,000 people.

