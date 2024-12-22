https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/japan-launches-lunar-glass-neo-project-to-create-ecosystem-to-live-on-moon-1121232682.html

Japan Launches Lunar Glass NEO Project to Create Ecosystem to Live on Moon

Japan Launches Lunar Glass NEO Project to Create Ecosystem to Live on Moon

Sputnik International

Japan’s Kyoto University and Kajima Corporation have launched a joint project, Lunar Glass NEO, aimed at constructing a self-contained ecosystem with artificial gravity to support human habitation on the moon, the joint statement read.

2024-12-22T06:16+0000

2024-12-22T06:16+0000

2024-12-22T06:16+0000

beyond politics

japan

mars

earth

kyoto university

moon

space research

space program

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119504581_0:95:1878:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_1d83b787ea8463fbf65f6f8ae6457cd0.jpg

"A joint study by Kyoto University and Kajima Corporation, ‘Artificial Gravity Habitats on the Moon and Mars,’ was announced in 2022. The study identified and developed three essential components for living in space: artificial gravity, a confined ecosystem, and a transportation system with artificial gravity," the document stated.The research will be focused on the following stages: assessing the technical feasibility of the structure and construction of facilities, their suitability for human life, assessing the impact on human health, as well as creating closed ecosystems with the aim of their further use in creating facilities for living on the Moon. The statement also said that one of the aims of the study is to begin creating such an object on Earth.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/russia-and-china-working-on-sustainable-moon-bases-what-do-we-know-about-them-1117943645.html

japan

mars

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moon research, moon exploration program, japan launches lunar glass neo project, japan's space research