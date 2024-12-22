International
Saudi Arabia Warned Germany 3 Times About Threat Posed by Magdeburg Attacker - Reports
Saudi Arabian authorities had warned Germany three times regarding the danger posed by the individual suspected of ramming visitors at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg, German newspaper reported on Saturday.
The suspect was reportedly identified as Taleb A. In 2023, Saudi Arabia contacted Germany through Interpol to request the arrest of Taleb A. on suspicion of terrorist activities. However, German authorities rejected the request as potentially politically motivated. As a result, the man wanted in Saudi Arabia was granted asylum in Germany, German media reported. Meanwhile, the Welt newspaper reported that the suspect had threatened Germany with a "heavy price" on the X social network for persecuting the "nonbelieving" refugees from Saudi Arabia. Police suspect that the driver was a 50-year-old Saudi man acting alone. The Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that the suspect had been recognized as a refugee in July 2016 and had a residence permit in Germany.
Saudi Arabia Warned Germany 3 Times About Threat Posed by Magdeburg Attacker - Reports

05:56 GMT 22.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabian authorities had warned Germany three times regarding the danger posed by the individual suspected of ramming visitors at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg, German newspaper reported on Saturday.
The suspect was reportedly identified as Taleb A.
In 2023, Saudi Arabia contacted Germany through Interpol to request the arrest of Taleb A. on suspicion of terrorist activities. However, German authorities rejected the request as potentially politically motivated. As a result, the man wanted in Saudi Arabia was granted asylum in Germany, German media reported.
Meanwhile, the Welt newspaper reported that the suspect had threatened Germany with a "heavy price" on the X social network for persecuting the "nonbelieving" refugees from Saudi Arabia.
Death Toll From Terrorist Attack in Germany's Magdeburg Rises to 5
On Friday evening, Germany's NTV broadcaster reported that a car had rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg. On Saturday, the minister-president of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff said that the attack had left five people dead and more than 200 injured.

Police suspect that the driver was a 50-year-old Saudi man acting alone. The Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that the suspect had been recognized as a refugee in July 2016 and had a residence permit in Germany.
