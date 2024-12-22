https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/saudi-arabia-warned-germany-3-times-about-threat-posed-by-magdeburg-attacker---reports-1121232427.html

Saudi Arabia Warned Germany 3 Times About Threat Posed by Magdeburg Attacker - Reports

Saudi Arabia Warned Germany 3 Times About Threat Posed by Magdeburg Attacker - Reports

Sputnik International

Saudi Arabian authorities had warned Germany three times regarding the danger posed by the individual suspected of ramming visitors at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg, German newspaper reported on Saturday.

2024-12-22T05:56+0000

2024-12-22T05:56+0000

2024-12-22T05:56+0000

world

europe

germany

saudi arabia

magdeburg

interpol

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088862118_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_a08a9a5761370de30a42b78ab8c523d3.jpg

The suspect was reportedly identified as Taleb A. In 2023, Saudi Arabia contacted Germany through Interpol to request the arrest of Taleb A. on suspicion of terrorist activities. However, German authorities rejected the request as potentially politically motivated. As a result, the man wanted in Saudi Arabia was granted asylum in Germany, German media reported. Meanwhile, the Welt newspaper reported that the suspect had threatened Germany with a "heavy price" on the X social network for persecuting the "nonbelieving" refugees from Saudi Arabia. Police suspect that the driver was a 50-year-old Saudi man acting alone. The Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that the suspect had been recognized as a refugee in July 2016 and had a residence permit in Germany.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/death-toll-from-terrorist-attack-in-germanys-magdeburg-rises-to-5-1121228693.html

germany

saudi arabia

magdeburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

magdeburg attacker, what happened in magdeburg, magdeburg incident, was magdeburg attacker a terrorist