https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/trump-threatens-to-return-panama-canal-to-us-unless-panama-cuts-fees-1121231536.html
Trump Threatens to Return Panama Canal to US Unless Panama Cuts Fees
Trump Threatens to Return Panama Canal to US Unless Panama Cuts Fees
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to return the Panama Canal to US ownership unless Panamanian authorities regulate its "ridiculously" high fees.
2024-12-22T05:22+0000
2024-12-22T05:22+0000
2024-12-22T05:22+0000
world
us
donald trump
panama
panama canal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901262_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_47d0989b5ebf53fa28629f17e9accbf8.jpg
In a Truth Social post, Trump said the Panama Canal is considered a vital national asset for the United States because of its critical role in the economy and national security. However, he called the high fees charged by Panama "ridiculous" and said this "rip-off" must stop.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/the-gulf-of-tonkin-incident-and-the-art-of-american-false-flags-1119607689.html
panama
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901262_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_101f0ca4718a5e1f932a1b365dba91c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what is panama canal. is panama canal american, does us own panama canal, what is panama canal for
what is panama canal. is panama canal american, does us own panama canal, what is panama canal for
Trump Threatens to Return Panama Canal to US Unless Panama Cuts Fees
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to return the Panama Canal to US ownership unless Panamanian authorities regulate its "ridiculously" high fees.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said the Panama Canal is considered a vital national asset
for the United States because of its critical role in the economy and national security. However, he called the high fees charged by Panama "ridiculous
" and said this "rip-off
" must stop.
"If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question," Trump added.
The Panama Canal is an artificial waterway in Panama, Central America, crossing the Isthmus of Panama at its lowest point and connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. It is one of the most important international transport waterways.