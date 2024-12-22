https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/trump-threatens-to-return-panama-canal-to-us-unless-panama-cuts-fees-1121231536.html

Trump Threatens to Return Panama Canal to US Unless Panama Cuts Fees

US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to return the Panama Canal to US ownership unless Panamanian authorities regulate its "ridiculously" high fees.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the Panama Canal is considered a vital national asset for the United States because of its critical role in the economy and national security. However, he called the high fees charged by Panama "ridiculous" and said this "rip-off" must stop.

