Trump Threatens to Return Panama Canal to US Unless Panama Cuts Fees
Trump Threatens to Return Panama Canal to US Unless Panama Cuts Fees
US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to return the Panama Canal to US ownership unless Panamanian authorities regulate its "ridiculously" high fees.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said the Panama Canal is considered a vital national asset for the United States because of its critical role in the economy and national security. However, he called the high fees charged by Panama "ridiculous" and said this "rip-off" must stop.
Trump Threatens to Return Panama Canal to US Unless Panama Cuts Fees

05:22 GMT 22.12.2024
US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to return the Panama Canal to US ownership unless Panamanian authorities regulate its "ridiculously" high fees.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said the Panama Canal is considered a vital national asset for the United States because of its critical role in the economy and national security. However, he called the high fees charged by Panama "ridiculously" high and said this "rip-off" must stop.
"If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question," Trump added.
The Panama Canal is an artificial waterway in Panama, Central America, crossing the Isthmus of Panama at its lowest point and connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. It is one of the most important international transport waterways.

