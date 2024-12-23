International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/american-tax-dollars-hard-at-work-48m-for-ukrainian-influencers-1121247927.html
American Tax Dollars Hard at Work: $4.8M for Ukrainian Influencers
American Tax Dollars Hard at Work: $4.8M for Ukrainian Influencers
Sputnik International
The US State Department spent nearly $5 million on Ukrainian influencers, a move highlighted by Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky as one of the most absurd expenditures by the US government in 2024.
2024-12-23T18:12+0000
2024-12-23T18:12+0000
americas
rand paul
us
americans
ukraine
republican
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg
Despite American taxpayers providing nearly $174 billion in aid and military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, “someone over at State thought it was a brilliant idea to drop an additional $4.8 million for ‘Ukraine public affairs - Influencer Staff’,” Paul noted in his annual Festivus Report on government waste. The senator urged a return to “serious diplomacy” instead of relying on social media strategies, emphasizing that many American taxpayers struggling to meet their basic needs are funding this spending on Ukraine.Paul said it is "baffling" to see the US government burning through taxpayer dollars at a time when Americans are "scraping by." In total, the 41-page report covers over $1 trillion in what the senator describes as "government waste."Earlier, in an interview with NBC News, US President-elect Donald Trump remarked that under his administration, Kiev is unlikely to receive the same levels of aid it enjoyed during Joe Biden's presidency.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/total-us-military-aid-to-ukraine-under-biden-tops-62bln---pentagon-1121076588.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76143a311fc3160e358e04da2920e759.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us aid to ukraine, ukrainian influencers, rand paul, social media, us taxpayers
us aid to ukraine, ukrainian influencers, rand paul, social media, us taxpayers

American Tax Dollars Hard at Work: $4.8M for Ukrainian Influencers

18:12 GMT 23.12.2024
© Sputnik / Mihail KutusovUS dollars
US dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2024
© Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
Subscribe
The US State Department spent nearly $5 million on Ukrainian influencers, a move highlighted by Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky as one of the most absurd expenditures by the US government in 2024.
Despite American taxpayers providing nearly $174 billion in aid and military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, “someone over at State thought it was a brilliant idea to drop an additional $4.8 million for ‘Ukraine public affairs - Influencer Staff’,” Paul noted in his annual Festivus Report on government waste.
The senator urged a return to “serious diplomacy” instead of relying on social media strategies, emphasizing that many American taxpayers struggling to meet their basic needs are funding this spending on Ukraine.
Paul said it is "baffling" to see the US government burning through taxpayer dollars at a time when Americans are "scraping by."
In total, the 41-page report covers over $1 trillion in what the senator describes as "government waste."
This April 19, 2019 file photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2024
World
Total US Military Aid to Ukraine Under Biden Tops $62Bln - Pentagon
3 December, 05:16 GMT
Earlier, in an interview with NBC News, US President-elect Donald Trump remarked that under his administration, Kiev is unlikely to receive the same levels of aid it enjoyed during Joe Biden's presidency.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала