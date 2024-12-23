https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/american-tax-dollars-hard-at-work-48m-for-ukrainian-influencers-1121247927.html

American Tax Dollars Hard at Work: $4.8M for Ukrainian Influencers

The US State Department spent nearly $5 million on Ukrainian influencers, a move highlighted by Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky as one of the most absurd expenditures by the US government in 2024.

Despite American taxpayers providing nearly $174 billion in aid and military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, “someone over at State thought it was a brilliant idea to drop an additional $4.8 million for ‘Ukraine public affairs - Influencer Staff’,” Paul noted in his annual Festivus Report on government waste. The senator urged a return to “serious diplomacy” instead of relying on social media strategies, emphasizing that many American taxpayers struggling to meet their basic needs are funding this spending on Ukraine.Paul said it is "baffling" to see the US government burning through taxpayer dollars at a time when Americans are "scraping by." In total, the 41-page report covers over $1 trillion in what the senator describes as "government waste."Earlier, in an interview with NBC News, US President-elect Donald Trump remarked that under his administration, Kiev is unlikely to receive the same levels of aid it enjoyed during Joe Biden's presidency.

