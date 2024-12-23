https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/russian-forces-target-ukrainian-airfields-and-drone-depots-liberate-storozhevoye-in-donetsk-region-1121243462.html
Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Airfields and Drone Depots, Liberate Storozhevoye in Donetsk Region
Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Airfields and Drone Depots, Liberate Storozhevoye in Donetsk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported strikes on Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure and drone storage facilities. According to the statement, strikes also targeted enemy personnel and military equipment in 143 areas. The operations involved tactical aviation, drones, missile forces, and artillery.
2024-12-23T11:17+0000
2024-12-23T11:17+0000
2024-12-23T11:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
kharkov
russia
russian ministry of defense
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121243981_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_521f4de230ac5e2121f5e5af23e4d729.jpg
Additionally, Russian air defenses reportedly shot down 14 fixed-wing drones. Since the beginning of the special military operation, the ministry claims the following Ukrainian units have been destroyed:Meanwhile, forces of the Vostok Battlegroup reportedly took control of the village of Storozhevoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The ministry described the action as a result of decisive operations by the group.Other DevelopmentsForces of Russia’s Tsentr Battlegroup repelled 13 Ukrainian counterattacks, eliminating up to 610 soldiers, two tanks, an M113 APC, an American MaxxPro armored vehicle, and various artillery systems. The battlegroup advanced into Ukrainian defenses, targeting infantry and mechanized brigades near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Lysovka, Shevchenko, Dachenskoye, Novoolenovka, and Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.The Sever Battlegroup inflicted losses on Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov direction, targeting mechanized and territorial defense brigades near Borshchevaya and Lebedevka. Ukrainian casualties reportedly included 50 personnel, two vehicles, and three D-30 howitzers.Forces of the Vostok Battlegroup targeted motorized infantry, mechanized, and territorial defense brigades near Razdolnoye, Razliv in the Donetsk People's Republic, and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye region. Ukrainian losses reportedly included up to 155 soldiers, four vehicles, a Caesar and Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, a D-20 gun, and an electronic warfare station.The Yug Battlegroup improved tactical positions and repelled a Ukrainian assault, targeting mechanized, assault, and airmobile brigades near Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Artema, and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic. Ukrainian losses allegedly included up to 400 soldiers, an M113 APC, a Paladin self-propelled howitzer, two pickups, and several artillery systems.Forces of Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup struck troops and equipment of five Ukrainian brigades and repelled two counterattacks near Kopanki, Dvurechnaya, Zagryzovo, Zeleny Gai in the Kharkov region, Novoegorovka in Luhansk, and Terny in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian losses reportedly exceeded 400.The Dnepr Battlegroup targeted infantry, mountain assault, and territorial defense brigades near Novovandreyevka, Lobkovo, Neteryanka in Zaporozhye Region, and Mikhailovka in the Kherson region. Ukrainian losses included 45 soldiers, three vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, and an electronic warfare station.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/russian-forces-liberate-two-key-settlements-in-donetsk-and-kharkov-region-1121235815.html
donetsk
kharkov
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121243981_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fefcf066d0c8582fdd794410cc1bf68e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, donetsk, kharkiv, zaporizhia
russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, donetsk, kharkiv, zaporizhia
Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Airfields and Drone Depots, Liberate Storozhevoye in Donetsk Region
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported strikes on Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure and drone storage facilities. According to the statement, strikes also targeted enemy personnel and military equipment in 143 areas. The operations involved tactical aviation, drones, missile forces, and artillery.
Additionally, Russian air defenses reportedly shot down 14 fixed-wing drones. Since the beginning of the special military operation, the ministry claims the following Ukrainian units have been destroyed:
19,961 tanks and armored vehicles
1,504 multiple rocket launch systems
19,953 artillery pieces and mortars
29,452 military transport vehicles
Meanwhile, forces of the Vostok Battlegroup reportedly took control of the village of Storozhevoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The ministry described the action as a result of decisive operations by the group.
Forces of Russia’s Tsentr Battlegroup repelled 13 Ukrainian counterattacks, eliminating up to 610 soldiers, two tanks, an M113 APC, an American MaxxPro armored vehicle, and various artillery systems. The battlegroup advanced into Ukrainian defenses, targeting infantry and mechanized brigades near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Lysovka, Shevchenko, Dachenskoye, Novoolenovka, and Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Sever Battlegroup inflicted losses on Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov direction, targeting mechanized and territorial defense brigades near Borshchevaya and Lebedevka. Ukrainian casualties reportedly included 50 personnel, two vehicles, and three D-30 howitzers.
Forces of the Vostok Battlegroup targeted motorized infantry, mechanized, and territorial defense brigades near Razdolnoye, Razliv in the Donetsk People's Republic, and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye region. Ukrainian losses reportedly included up to 155 soldiers, four vehicles, a Caesar and Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, a D-20 gun, and an electronic warfare station.
The Yug Battlegroup improved tactical positions and repelled a Ukrainian assault, targeting mechanized, assault, and airmobile brigades near Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Artema, and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic. Ukrainian losses allegedly included up to 400 soldiers, an M113 APC, a Paladin self-propelled howitzer, two pickups, and several artillery systems.
Forces of Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup struck troops and equipment of five Ukrainian brigades and repelled two counterattacks near Kopanki, Dvurechnaya, Zagryzovo, Zeleny Gai in the Kharkov region, Novoegorovka in Luhansk, and Terny in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian losses reportedly exceeded 400.
The Dnepr Battlegroup targeted infantry, mountain assault, and territorial defense brigades near Novovandreyevka, Lobkovo, Neteryanka in Zaporozhye Region, and Mikhailovka in the Kherson region. Ukrainian losses included 45 soldiers, three vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, and an electronic warfare station.