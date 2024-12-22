https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/russian-forces-liberate-two-key-settlements-in-donetsk-and-kharkov-region-1121235815.html

Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk and Kharkov Region

Krasnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic and Lozovaya in the Kharkov region are now under Russian control, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry.

"Through successful offensive actions, units of the Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.Additionally, the Zapad Battlegroup took control of Lozovaya in the Kharkov region as a result of decisive actions.Other DevelopmentsUnits of the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks, inflicting losses of up to 480 personnel, two tanks, armored vehicles Varta and Kozak, and various artillery pieces, including a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and a US-made 105-mm M101 gun. Ukrainian forces from several brigades were targeted near Dzerzhinsk, Peschanoye, Andreevka, Zverevo, Udachnoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Novoolenovka, and Novoelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.The Sever Battlegroup inflicted losses of up to 55 personnel, six vehicles, and five 122-mm D-30 howitzers. Ukrainian units from mechanized and territorial defense brigades were struck near Borshevaya, Kazachya Lopan, and Volchansk in the Kharkov region.The Yug Battlegroup improved its tactical positions, causing losses of up to 300 Ukrainian personnel, one Spartan armored vehicle, three pickups, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. Ukrainian forces from mechanized, airmobile, and mountain assault brigades were hit near Zvanovka, Fedorovka, Zakotnoye, Podolskoye, Dachnoye, Belokuzminovka, and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. An ammunition depot was also destroyed.The Vostok Battlegroup advanced into Ukrainian defenses and repelled a counterattack, inflicting losses of up to 185 personnel, two vehicles, and various artillery systems, including the 155-mm self-propelled Bogdana and 152-mm Akatsiya. Ukrainian units from mechanized and territorial defense brigades were targeted near Vremevka, Skudnoye, Konstantinopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye region.The Zapad Battlegroup inflicted losses of more than 480 Ukrainian soldiers, five vehicles, and multiple artillery systems, including Polish-made Krab and US-made Paladin self-propelled howitzers. Ukrainian forces from mechanized and territorial defense brigades were engaged near Petropavlovka, Glushkovka, Dvurechnaya, Zagryzovo in the Kharkov region, and Yampolovka and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Six counterattacks were repelled.

