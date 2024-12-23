https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/several-nations-suggest-hosting-putin-trump-talks-1121248211.html

Several Nations Suggest Hosting Putin-Trump Talks

Russia has received several proposals from different countries to become a platform for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"You know, this is an interesting question. I would say that, oddly enough, we have already received several proposals in this regard from various countries," Ushakov told reporters when asked if the prime ministers of Slovakia and Hungary suggested their countries as a venue for a possible future meeting of Putin and Trump. "I will not say which countries they are, so as not to prejudge possible or impossible developments, but such proposals have been made and are being made," he added.On December 22, US President-elect Donald Trump stated that he looks forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Calling the conflict "horrible," Trump reiterated that it would not have occurred if he had been president instead of Joe Biden.Last week, during his annual Q&A session, Putin expressed his willingness to meet with Trump, noting that such a meeting would provide an opportunity for meaningful discussions.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been mediating efforts to address the conflict, remarked that Trump is currently unable to negotiate a ceasefire due to strict US regulations. However, Orban expressed confidence that positive outcomes will be evident soon after Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

