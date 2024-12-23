International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/several-nations-suggest-hosting-putin-trump-talks-1121248211.html
Several Nations Suggest Hosting Putin-Trump Talks
Several Nations Suggest Hosting Putin-Trump Talks
Sputnik International
Russia has received several proposals from different countries to become a platform for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
2024-12-23T18:30+0000
2024-12-23T18:30+0000
world
donald trump
vladimir putin
russia
yury ushakov
us
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106641/75/1066417583_0:180:3005:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_43ffce66e47c21dd37f774c68575e80e.jpg
"You know, this is an interesting question. I would say that, oddly enough, we have already received several proposals in this regard from various countries," Ushakov told reporters when asked if the prime ministers of Slovakia and Hungary suggested their countries as a venue for a possible future meeting of Putin and Trump. "I will not say which countries they are, so as not to prejudge possible or impossible developments, but such proposals have been made and are being made," he added.On December 22, US President-elect Donald Trump stated that he looks forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Calling the conflict "horrible," Trump reiterated that it would not have occurred if he had been president instead of Joe Biden.Last week, during his annual Q&amp;A session, Putin expressed his willingness to meet with Trump, noting that such a meeting would provide an opportunity for meaningful discussions.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been mediating efforts to address the conflict, remarked that Trump is currently unable to negotiate a ceasefire due to strict US regulations. However, Orban expressed confidence that positive outcomes will be evident soon after Trump’s inauguration on January 20.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/peace-in-sight-ukraine-war-rhetoric-changes-amid-trumps-pledge-to-end-conflict-1121245403.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106641/75/1066417583_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d203f7fe4726364f4c6a1757c851e8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, us, donald trump, vladimir putin, yury ushakov, kremlin
russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, us, donald trump, vladimir putin, yury ushakov, kremlin

Several Nations Suggest Hosting Putin-Trump Talks

18:30 GMT 23.12.2024
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolski  / Go to the mediabankJuly 16, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the presidential palace in Helsinki.
July 16, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the presidential palace in Helsinki. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2024
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolski
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has received several proposals from different countries to become a platform for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
"You know, this is an interesting question. I would say that, oddly enough, we have already received several proposals in this regard from various countries," Ushakov told reporters when asked if the prime ministers of Slovakia and Hungary suggested their countries as a venue for a possible future meeting of Putin and Trump.
"I will not say which countries they are, so as not to prejudge possible or impossible developments, but such proposals have been made and are being made," he added.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2024
World
Peace in Sight? Ukraine War Rhetoric Changes Amid Trump’s Pledge to End Conflict
15:21 GMT
On December 22, US President-elect Donald Trump stated that he looks forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Calling the conflict "horrible," Trump reiterated that it would not have occurred if he had been president instead of Joe Biden.
Last week, during his annual Q&A session, Putin expressed his willingness to meet with Trump, noting that such a meeting would provide an opportunity for meaningful discussions.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been mediating efforts to address the conflict, remarked that Trump is currently unable to negotiate a ceasefire due to strict US regulations. However, Orban expressed confidence that positive outcomes will be evident soon after Trump’s inauguration on January 20.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала