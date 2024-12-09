https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/trump-says-developing-concept-to-end-ridiculous-conflict-in-ukraine-1121128922.html
Trump Says Developing Concept to End 'Ridiculous' Conflict in Ukraine
US President-Elect Donald Trump has said that he is developing a concept to put an end to the "ridiculous" conflict in Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-Elect Donald Trump has said that he is developing a concept to put an end to the "ridiculous" conflict in Ukraine.
"I’m formulating a concept of how to end that ridiculous war," Trump told The New York Post.
Trump previously said that if he had been the US president instead of Joe Biden, the conflict in Ukraine
would never have started. He also emphasized that if re-elected, he intends to achieve a settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in just 24 hours. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Trump's words, called the conflict too complex a problem to be solved in one day.
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. The Russian leader also said Kiev must abandon its plans to join NATO, it must carry out demilitarization and denazification, and also adopt a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Putin also mentioned in this context the lifting of sanctions against Russia.