International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/trump-says-developing-concept-to-end-ridiculous-conflict-in-ukraine-1121128922.html
Trump Says Developing Concept to End 'Ridiculous' Conflict in Ukraine
Trump Says Developing Concept to End 'Ridiculous' Conflict in Ukraine
Sputnik International
US President-Elect Donald Trump has said that he is developing a concept to put an end to the "ridiculous" conflict in Ukraine.
2024-12-09T06:38+0000
2024-12-09T06:38+0000
world
donald trump
vladimir putin
joe biden
ukraine
russia
nato
crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120164729_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_551dd0924cb69ae3bbacef6c3543800e.jpg
"I’m formulating a concept of how to end that ridiculous war," Trump told The New York Post.Trump previously said that if he had been the US president instead of Joe Biden, the conflict in Ukraine would never have started. He also emphasized that if re-elected, he intends to achieve a settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in just 24 hours. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Trump's words, called the conflict too complex a problem to be solved in one day.In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. The Russian leader also said Kiev must abandon its plans to join NATO, it must carry out demilitarization and denazification, and also adopt a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Putin also mentioned in this context the lifting of sanctions against Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/ukrainian-delegation-met-with-trump-team-representatives-1121093447.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120164729_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61aadd81eaf34557ca32b81ba90f85bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
conflict in ukraine, us president-elect donald trump, developing a concept
conflict in ukraine, us president-elect donald trump, developing a concept

Trump Says Developing Concept to End 'Ridiculous' Conflict in Ukraine

06:38 GMT 09.12.2024
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2024
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-Elect Donald Trump has said that he is developing a concept to put an end to the "ridiculous" conflict in Ukraine.
"I’m formulating a concept of how to end that ridiculous war," Trump told The New York Post.
Trump previously said that if he had been the US president instead of Joe Biden, the conflict in Ukraine would never have started. He also emphasized that if re-elected, he intends to achieve a settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in just 24 hours. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Trump's words, called the conflict too complex a problem to be solved in one day.
The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2024
World
Ukrainian Delegation Meets With Trump Team Representatives
5 December, 05:04 GMT
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. The Russian leader also said Kiev must abandon its plans to join NATO, it must carry out demilitarization and denazification, and also adopt a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Putin also mentioned in this context the lifting of sanctions against Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала