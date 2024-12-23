https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/trump-putin-may-discuss-mutual-restrictions-in-nuclear-field---arms-control-association-1121240506.html

Trump, Putin May Discuss Mutual Restrictions in Nuclear Field - Arms Control Association

The possibility of US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing options for mutual restrictions between the two countries in the nuclear sphere during their upcoming direct interaction is not ruled out, Arms Control Association (ACA) Executive Director Daryl Kimball told RIA Novosti.

"To date, Trump and his team have not offered a plan for constraining dealing with Russia’s strategic arsenal nor has President Putin. But it is likely that the two presidents will engage in direct discussions regarding the conflict in Ukraine, and other issues, and it is possible, if not likely that they will discuss options for mutual constraints following the expiration of New START," Kimball said. Nuclear arms control between the United States and Russia is a necessity for both countries, the ACA head said. No New START Deal Likely Before ExpiryThe United States and Russia are unlikely to conclude a new formal agreement to replace the New START arms control treaty before it expires in February 2026, Kimball elaborated.It is possible that US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agree on "a simple, bilateral understanding promising that neither side shall increase the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads beyond the New START limits," the ACA head noted."Such a deal could be monitored with a good degree of confidence though national technical means of intelligence by each side, and it would buy time for the start of formal talks on a more comprehensive and durable framework agreement," Kimball added.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia's return to compliance with New START would only be possible if the U.S. abandoned its hostile stance towards Moscow. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov emphasized that dialogue on strategic arms control with the US was impossible as long as Washington maintained its anti-Russian policies.Congress Can Back US-Russia Arms ControlThe idea of ​​arms control between the US and Russia could receive bipartisan support from the US Congress, the ACA director emphasized.

